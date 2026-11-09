In his first television interview after losing Congress, Trump said two things that caught attention. According to EFE, in a conversation with «60 Minutes» on CBS, recorded on Friday, November 6, and aired on Sunday, November 8, he assured that he does not seek to escalate the war with Iran and that his deportation policy may have been «too tough». However, he did not announce any measures, orders, or legislative proposals.

What Did Trump Say About Deportations?

Correspondent Ross Douthat asked if the migrant crackdown had hurt him. Trump responded, according to the transcript released by Mediaite: «I think it helped and hurt». He said he deserves an «A+» for closing the border and that he receives «very good grades for getting rid of the bad ones». He added: «But it hurts me because we also removed people who had good jobs, who committed a single offense, or violation of the law, which was entering the country illegally».

He described a divided country: one part believes that these people should be expelled, and another believes that they should be allowed to stay «if they are good people who work in a landscaping company or in a hotel» and, in some cases, pay taxes. When Douthat asked if the policy had gone too far, Trump replied: «I think it may have been too tough, yes, and I think that ultimately hurt me» (CBS News).

He also said that he would «love to do something about immigration» with the Democrats, who will control the House and Senate starting next year. On a potential agreement, he stated: «We would resolve it. And I think it’s really feasible». When asked if this would mean legal status for workers like landscapers, he spoke of a woman who works in a hotel and is suddenly deported: «It’s difficult». He did not provide details: no requirements, scope, or deadlines (BBC).

A fact that helps put this in context: a year ago, in another interview with «60 Minutes», Trump had said that the raids «haven’t gone far enough» (BBC).

What Didn’t Change

And in practice? For now, the signals are going in another direction. On Friday, November 6, Trump appointed Stephen Miller, considered the architect of the deportation policy, as White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles (EFE and NBC).

After the election, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin wrote that «deportations will continue» (EFE), a message that we had already reported on MundoNow. On Sunday, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the BBC: «ICE is not backing down or slowing down». And ICE sources told CBS that in recent weeks, they were asked to aim for around 2,700 daily arrests, compared to a previous target of 2,000 (BBC).

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