Trump Says His Deportation Policy May Have Been «Too Tough» on 60 Minutes
Posted on 11/09/26 at 16:00
In his first television interview after losing Congress, Trump said two things that caught attention. According to EFE, in a conversation with «60 Minutes» on CBS, recorded on Friday, November 6, and aired on Sunday, November 8, he assured that he does not seek to escalate the war with Iran and that his deportation policy may have been «too tough». However, he did not announce any measures, orders, or legislative proposals.
What Did Trump Say About Deportations?
Correspondent Ross Douthat asked if the migrant crackdown had hurt him. Trump responded, according to the transcript released by Mediaite: «I think it helped and hurt». He said he deserves an «A+» for closing the border and that he receives «very good grades for getting rid of the bad ones». He added: «But it hurts me because we also removed people who had good jobs, who committed a single offense, or violation of the law, which was entering the country illegally».
He described a divided country: one part believes that these people should be expelled, and another believes that they should be allowed to stay «if they are good people who work in a landscaping company or in a hotel» and, in some cases, pay taxes. When Douthat asked if the policy had gone too far, Trump replied: «I think it may have been too tough, yes, and I think that ultimately hurt me» (CBS News).
He also said that he would «love to do something about immigration» with the Democrats, who will control the House and Senate starting next year. On a potential agreement, he stated: «We would resolve it. And I think it’s really feasible». When asked if this would mean legal status for workers like landscapers, he spoke of a woman who works in a hotel and is suddenly deported: «It’s difficult». He did not provide details: no requirements, scope, or deadlines (BBC).
A fact that helps put this in context: a year ago, in another interview with «60 Minutes», Trump had said that the raids «haven’t gone far enough» (BBC).
What Didn’t Change
And in practice? For now, the signals are going in another direction. On Friday, November 6, Trump appointed Stephen Miller, considered the architect of the deportation policy, as White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles (EFE and NBC).
After the election, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin wrote that «deportations will continue» (EFE), a message that we had already reported on MundoNow. On Sunday, a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the BBC: «ICE is not backing down or slowing down». And ICE sources told CBS that in recent weeks, they were asked to aim for around 2,700 daily arrests, compared to a previous target of 2,000 (BBC).
What Did He Say About Iran and Gasoline?
On the war, Trump was direct: «I’m not looking to (escalate the war). I don’t think there’s any reason». He acknowledged that voters «didn’t like the war» or «the fact that gasoline prices rose» (EFE). He said he doesn’t «disagree» with Vice President JD Vance, who wrote on social media that «the reason» for the Republican defeat «is the war».
Still, he would do it again: «My answer is a resounding yes, because you can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon». And he admitted: «Is it a good decision for now and tomorrow? Probably not» (CBS, EFE).
Hours earlier, in a phone call with CNN, he had said that it’s «very unlikely» that he would resume large-scale attacks if there’s progress in negotiations, «depending on whether they sign a very solid agreement». Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that the conversations «haven’t been productive» because Iran has «unacceptable» demands (EFE). Eight months after the offensive began, the war is at a stalemate, while Iran continues to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz. On Monday, November 9, Trump will meet with Qatari Prime Minister Mohamed bin Abdulrahmán Al Thani, a mediator between the two countries, in the Oval Office (White House schedule, via EFE).
How Does This Affect You? What Some Gain and Others Lose
The elections on Tuesday, November 3, left a backdrop: Democrats won both chambers, the rejection of ICE raids mobilized voters, especially Latinos, and Republican support fell in southern Texas and other heavily Latino areas (CBS and EFE). According to election-day polls, immigration was the third most important issue, after the economy and the state of democracy (BBC).
- Undocumented workers and their employers: in favor, that the president himself talks about hotels and landscaping and says an agreement is «feasible». Against, that there are no requirements, deadlines, or measures, and that ICE maintains its arrest rate.
- Hardline Republicans: Trump said there’s a group «on the far right» that wants to deport everyone and that some work in his government. With Miller at the helm of the White House, that sector retains weight.
- Democrats: they will control Congress and, therefore, will be the counterpart in any negotiation. Trump said he would like to negotiate with them.
- Drivers: Trump acknowledged that the rise in gasoline prices upset voters. As long as the Strait of Hormuz remains at risk, there’s no guarantee of relief.
What You Can Do
Today, there is no new program or legal change. If someone charges you for «enrolling» in a supposed immigration agreement, be wary: that agreement does not exist. For doubts about your case, consult an immigration lawyer or a trusted community organization.
And if you want to follow up, see what Democrats do now that they have Congress: they are preparing investigations into ICE. On Iran, here’s what happened when the US attacked a ship in the Gulf of Oman. A president’s words carry weight, but what matters are the orders that are signed. It’s worth paying attention to whether these statements become facts.
Sources: CBS News, 60 Minutes; EFE via ABC Color; EFE; DW; NBC News; BBC. Data consulted on November 9, 2026.
Main photo: EFE/EPA/Emily Curiel