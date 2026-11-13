ICE Intensifies Raids in US: Aims for 2,700 Daily Arrests Despite Trump’s Defeat
Posted on 11/13/26 at 14:11
- ICE aims to make 2,700 arrests daily
- Stephen Miller would push for a tougher policy
- Government rules out halting deportation operations
New ICE arrest figures. ICE raids in the US will not decrease despite the Republican Party's midterm election defeat. On the contrary, immigration authorities have been instructed to attempt to make approximately 2,700 arrests daily.
According to a CBS News investigation published on November 8, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials received a new target of around 19,000 detentions per week, exceeding the previous goal of 2,000 daily arrests.
The appointment of Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff reinforces expectations that the Trump administration will maintain its immigration operations and restrictions on legal immigration.
New ICE Arrest Figures… ICE Won't Halt Deportations After Elections
Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE sources assured CBS News that they have not received instructions to reduce operations after the November 3 elections.
One of the officials consulted was unequivocal when asked if there would be a decrease in operations with Miller at the helm of the Presidential Cabinet: "I would count on the opposite."
White House spokesperson Lauren Bis also ruled out changes in the deportation strategy and defended the actions taken by the Trump administration.
"This administration will not diminish its efforts to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens who terrorize our communities," Bis told CBS News.
Meanwhile, the DHS stated that ICE will not back down or slow down its immigration operations.
New ICE Arrest Figures… Stephen Miller Gains Power Over Immigration Policy
Stephen Miller, considered one of the main architects of Trump's immigration policies, was promoted to White House Chief of Staff after the election results.
During Trump's first presidential term, Miller participated in designing migration restrictions and family separation measures that sparked strong criticism.
In the current administration, he has also promoted limitations on asylum, restrictions on refugee admissions, and stricter requirements for obtaining immigration benefits, including permanent residence cards.
Officials consulted by CBS News consider his rise to represent a sign of continuity, and even possible toughening, of immigration policies.
58% Consider Deportations Excessive
The midterm elections resulted in significant losses for Republicans, especially in states like Texas, where Latino voters leaned towards Democrats.
According to exit polls cited by CBS News, 58% of American voters considered the Trump administration's deportation measures to have gone too far.
In an interview with 60 Minutes, replayed by the medium Around Prague, Trump acknowledged that some immigration actions had been too harsh, particularly against workers without a criminal record.
However, the presidential statements contrast with the official stance of the DHS and the White House, which maintain their intention to continue arrests.
Can Democrats Limit ICE Raids?
Democrats will assume control of both chambers of Congress in January and may push for investigations, hearings, and proposals to restrict resources allocated to immigration operations.
Theresa Cardinal Brown, a former DHS official, explained to CBS News that lawmakers could attempt to limit ICE activities through oversight mechanisms.
However, she warned that Trump would likely veto these initiatives and recalled that the agency received $75 billion in funding until 2029.
"They will continue at the same pace. They have the money. They have the resources," Cardinal Brown noted.
Meanwhile, immigration authorities maintain their detention targets, despite the rejection expressed by a significant portion of the American electorate.