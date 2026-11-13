ICE aims to make 2,700 arrests daily

Stephen Miller would push for a tougher policy

Government rules out halting deportation operations

New ICE arrest figures. ICE raids in the US will not decrease despite the Republican Party's midterm election defeat. On the contrary, immigration authorities have been instructed to attempt to make approximately 2,700 arrests daily.

According to a CBS News investigation published on November 8, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials received a new target of around 19,000 detentions per week, exceeding the previous goal of 2,000 daily arrests.

The appointment of Stephen Miller as White House Chief of Staff reinforces expectations that the Trump administration will maintain its immigration operations and restrictions on legal immigration.

New ICE Arrest Figures… ICE Won't Halt Deportations After Elections

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and ICE sources assured CBS News that they have not received instructions to reduce operations after the November 3 elections.

One of the officials consulted was unequivocal when asked if there would be a decrease in operations with Miller at the helm of the Presidential Cabinet: "I would count on the opposite."

White House spokesperson Lauren Bis also ruled out changes in the deportation strategy and defended the actions taken by the Trump administration.

"This administration will not diminish its efforts to arrest and deport criminal illegal aliens who terrorize our communities," Bis told CBS News.

Meanwhile, the DHS stated that ICE will not back down or slow down its immigration operations.