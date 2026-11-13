Trump Administration Restricts Housing Aid to Families With Undocumented Members
Posted on 11/13/26 at 08:30
The new HUD rule tightens immigration requirements for receiving federal assistance and could affect nearly 37,000 children.
The administration of President Donald Trump published a final rule on Thursday, November 12, that restricts federal housing aid for families with undocumented members, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
– Why it matters: Families with members of different immigration statuses could lose part of their housing assistance, even when some members meet the legal requirements.
Federal Housing Aid: Trump Imposes Limits
Trump administration restricts housing aid to families with undocumented members https://t.co/eAuSnDqtMq
— Diario La Prensa (@DiarioLaPrensa) November 12, 2026
The measure changes how Section 214 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1980 is applied. That section sets immigration restrictions for receiving certain housing benefits.
Under the new provisions, all applicants and beneficiaries must prove they are U.S. citizens or have an immigration status that allows them to receive federal assistance.
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– What changes: Verification will be mandatory for all household members, including minors.
Until now, families with both eligible and ineligible members could receive prorated assistance, calculated based on the number of people who met the requirements.
The new regulation would turn that mechanism into a temporary benefit, limiting the ability to keep the aid under the same conditions.
Nearly 37,000 Children Could Be Affected by the Restrictions
#World | The United States will restrict federal housing aid to families with undocumented members. The measure could affect about 80,000 people, including nearly 37,000 children.
Via: @Lauracifuentesp
https://t.co/qRQodC5OyZ https://t.co/EJvEOM8HME
— ÚltimaHoraCaracol (@UltimaHoraCR) November 12, 2026
The decision could have consequences for thousands of immigrant families who rely on federal subsidies to cover their housing costs.
According to estimates from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, cited by The Intercept, approximately 80,000 people could be affected.
– By the numbers: Among those who could be affected are nearly 37,000 children who live in households with members of different immigration statuses.
The change puts these families in a difficult position: lose their housing assistance or consider splitting up the household to keep certain benefits.
However, the estimates do not mean that everyone identified will automatically lose their housing once the regulation begins to apply.
Trump Administration Defends Controls on Federal Aid
HUD Secretary Scott Turner defended the restrictions in an interview with Fox and linked them to President Trump’s immigration priorities.
Turner said the administration seeks to prevent people who are not eligible under immigration rules from accessing benefits funded with federal resources.
– The detail: The official said approximately 200,000 tenants receiving federal assistance had incomplete or unknown eligibility verification.
That figure reflects verification problems identified by the government and does not, by itself, show that all of those beneficiaries are undocumented.
The measure also comes as HUD’s housing programs face demand that exceeds available resources.
What Comes Next for Families Receiving Housing Assistance
The rule will take effect in the coming months, although the information provided does not specify an exact start date.
Beneficiary families should pay attention to the new documentation requirements and to communications from the authorities that administer their programs.
– What they can do: Review their situation with the local housing authority and seek legal guidance before making decisions about their assistance or household composition.
Currently, HUD-funded programs serve approximately one-quarter of the eligible households that need housing assistance in the United States.
Implementation will determine how the new controls are applied and what options households that currently receive prorated assistance will have.