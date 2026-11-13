The new HUD rule tightens immigration requirements for receiving federal assistance and could affect nearly 37,000 children.

The administration of President Donald Trump published a final rule on Thursday, November 12, that restricts federal housing aid for families with undocumented members, according to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

– Why it matters: Families with members of different immigration statuses could lose part of their housing assistance, even when some members meet the legal requirements.

Federal Housing Aid: Trump Imposes Limits

Trump administration restricts housing aid to families with undocumented members https://t.co/eAuSnDqtMq — Diario La Prensa (@DiarioLaPrensa) November 12, 2026

The measure changes how Section 214 of the Housing and Community Development Act of 1980 is applied. That section sets immigration restrictions for receiving certain housing benefits.

Under the new provisions, all applicants and beneficiaries must prove they are U.S. citizens or have an immigration status that allows them to receive federal assistance.

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– What changes: Verification will be mandatory for all household members, including minors.

Until now, families with both eligible and ineligible members could receive prorated assistance, calculated based on the number of people who met the requirements.

The new regulation would turn that mechanism into a temporary benefit, limiting the ability to keep the aid under the same conditions.