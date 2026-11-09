ICE detained a new mother

She spent two weeks in immigration custody

She is seeking funds to reunite with her baby

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained a Hispanic mother. A Colombian woman identified as Sofía Cuervo, a resident of Davenport, reported that she was detained by ICE agents just 20 days after giving birth.

According to her testimony, she was jailed for two weeks and later obtained a voluntary departure to return to Colombia with her baby. Now, she is seeking financial help to cover the travel expenses.

The woman shared her situation through a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe, titled Ayúdanos a regresar a casa, where she explains the difficulties she faces in returning to her home country.

ICE Detains Hispanic Mother and Relates Her Detention by ICE

In the campaign description, Cuervo claims that her arrest occurred when she was still in the first weeks after giving birth.

“Twenty days after giving birth, I was detained by ICE and spent two weeks in jail. Now I have a voluntary departure to return to Colombia with my baby, and I need help to be able to go back home,” she wrote.

Her account does not specify the circumstances of the detention, the center where she was held, or the reasons for her immigration procedure.

It also does not detail whether her baby was in the care of relatives or other people during the two weeks she claims to have been detained.