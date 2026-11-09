ICE Detains New Mother 20 Days After Giving Birth; Seeks Help to Reunite with Baby
Posted on 11/09/26 at 14:00
- ICE detained a new mother
- She spent two weeks in immigration custody
- She is seeking funds to reunite with her baby
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained a Hispanic mother. A Colombian woman identified as Sofía Cuervo, a resident of Davenport, reported that she was detained by ICE agents just 20 days after giving birth.
According to her testimony, she was jailed for two weeks and later obtained a voluntary departure to return to Colombia with her baby. Now, she is seeking financial help to cover the travel expenses.
The woman shared her situation through a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe, titled Ayúdanos a regresar a casa, where she explains the difficulties she faces in returning to her home country.
ICE Detains Hispanic Mother and Relates Her Detention by ICE
In the campaign description, Cuervo claims that her arrest occurred when she was still in the first weeks after giving birth.
“Twenty days after giving birth, I was detained by ICE and spent two weeks in jail. Now I have a voluntary departure to return to Colombia with my baby, and I need help to be able to go back home,” she wrote.
Her account does not specify the circumstances of the detention, the center where she was held, or the reasons for her immigration procedure.
It also does not detail whether her baby was in the care of relatives or other people during the two weeks she claims to have been detained.
ICE Detains Hispanic Mother: Needs to Raise $1,400 to Travel to Colombia
After regaining her freedom, Sofía began to seek economic support to finance her return to Colombia, where she hopes to start a new stage with her baby.
In her campaign, she explained that the raised money would be used to cover the travel expenses for both of them, without providing a detailed breakdown of the costs.
“I am raising funds for my baby and me because we need to travel on November 1. The money will be used to cover our trip to Colombia and allow us to make this return together,” she stated.
The established goal is $1,400. The provided information shows two fundraising figures: an initial record of $200 and an update of $392, equivalent to 29% of the goal.
The Scheduled Travel Date Has Already Passed
The campaign identifies November 1 as the date when Sofía and her baby needed to travel to Colombia. However, that date has already passed.
So far, the available material does not confirm whether they were able to leave the United States, if the trip was rescheduled, or if they still need to complete the requested funds.
It also does not specify when the voluntary departure request was submitted or what conditions the immigration authorities established for her return.
Sofía Cuervo Asks for Solidarity to Return Home
The Colombian mother also addressed a message to those who can contribute economically or share her story to give it more diffusion.
“I ask you from the bottom of my heart for a helping hand at this moment. Any contribution, no matter how small, means a lot to us,” she expressed on GoFundMe.
Cuervo thanked the expressions of solidarity and the prayers of those who have known her situation. She also highlighted that sharing the campaign is a way to help.
“Thank you for your solidarity, your prayers, and for helping us start anew. From the heart, thank you for helping us return home,” she concluded.
Source: GoFundMe campaign Ayúdanos a regresar a casa, published in the name of Sofía Cuervo. The details of the detention correspond to her testimony.