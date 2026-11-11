Nearly 2,000 Migrants Head Toward US After Republican Midterm Defeat
Posted on 11/10/26 at 21:58
- Nearly 2,000 migrants begin traveling north through Mexico.
- US midterm election results raise hopes of immigration policy changes.
- Migrant advocates caution that immediate changes in Washington are unlikely.
A migrant caravan of approximately 2,000 people from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua departed Tapachula, Chiapas, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, with the goal of traveling north toward the United States.
The group resumed its journey one week after the US midterm elections, whose results raised hopes among some migrants that President Donald Trump’s immigration policies might change.
According to the EFE news agency, participants hope to find new opportunities to enter the United States, although they acknowledge the challenges of traveling thousands of miles to reach the border.
Migrants Hope for Immigration Policy Changes After US Elections
Álvaro José Vanegas Estrada, a Nicaraguan migrant, left his agricultural work behind, along with his wife and two children, hoping to reach Mexico’s northern border.
Vanegas told EFE that he began the journey with only $20, hoping that labor shortages in the United States could create opportunities for migrants seeking employment.
«The US government knows that 19% of the Latino community does the hard work, such as construction and hospitality,» Vanegas said, expressing hope that the demand for workers might eventually allow him to enter the country.
However, his immediate plan is to remain in northern Mexico for some time, where he hopes to find work to support his family while waiting to see whether US immigration policies change.
Migrants Ask Claudia Sheinbaum to Allow Them to Travel Peacefully
Bili Noe Martínez Colindres, a Honduran migrant, called on Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) to allow the caravan to continue its journey without interference.
«We just want a dream for our families. We ask for respect, and we respect Mexico and Guatemala,» Martínez told EFE.
He also appealed directly to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, asking for support and permission to travel through Mexican territory.
The caravan initially departed San Pedro Sula, Honduras, on Saturday, November 7, before continuing its journey north from Tapachula on Tuesday afternoon.
The journey presents considerable challenges, as the distance from Tapachula to the US-Mexico border is approximately 3,000 kilometers, or 1,860 miles.
Will Trump’s Immigration Policies Change After the Midterm Elections?
The US midterm results raised expectations among some caravan participants, who believe the new political balance in Congress could lead to restrictions on certain immigration enforcement measures.
However, Luis García Villagrán, a representative of the human rights organization Centro de Dignificación Humana A.C., cautioned that the election results are unlikely to produce immediate changes in US immigration policy.
«I don’t think much will change, but it did help lift people’s spirits and encourage them to start walking and try to get as close to the northern border as possible,» the activist told EFE.
His remarks underscore the difference between migrants’ hopes for a change in US immigration policy and the likelihood of immediate changes to existing restrictions.
Stephen Miller’s Appointment Raises Questions About Trump’s Immigration Strategy
Following the midterm elections, Trump announced the appointment of Stephen Miller as his new White House chief of staff, according to EFE.
Miller has played a central role in developing the administration’s restrictive immigration policies, including its mass deportation agenda.
His appointment has been interpreted by some observers as a sign that Trump intends to maintain his current immigration enforcement approach despite the Republican Party’s electoral losses.
Meanwhile, members of the caravan continue their journey toward northern Mexico, without any guarantee of entering the United States or benefiting from potential changes to immigration restrictions.