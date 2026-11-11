Nearly 2,000 migrants begin traveling north through Mexico.

US midterm election results raise hopes of immigration policy changes.

Migrant advocates caution that immediate changes in Washington are unlikely.

A migrant caravan of approximately 2,000 people from Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Nicaragua departed Tapachula, Chiapas, on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, with the goal of traveling north toward the United States.

The group resumed its journey one week after the US midterm elections, whose results raised hopes among some migrants that President Donald Trump’s immigration policies might change.

According to the EFE news agency, participants hope to find new opportunities to enter the United States, although they acknowledge the challenges of traveling thousands of miles to reach the border.

Migrants Hope for Immigration Policy Changes After US Elections

Álvaro José Vanegas Estrada, a Nicaraguan migrant, left his agricultural work behind, along with his wife and two children, hoping to reach Mexico’s northern border.

Vanegas told EFE that he began the journey with only $20, hoping that labor shortages in the United States could create opportunities for migrants seeking employment.

«The US government knows that 19% of the Latino community does the hard work, such as construction and hospitality,» Vanegas said, expressing hope that the demand for workers might eventually allow him to enter the country.

However, his immediate plan is to remain in northern Mexico for some time, where he hopes to find work to support his family while waiting to see whether US immigration policies change.