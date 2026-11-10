On Monday, November 9, 2026, the U.S. Supreme Court gave the Trump administration the green light to resume construction of the border wall in Big Bend and other projects in that region of western Texas. The vote was 8 to 1. What does this mean and who is affected? Let’s break it down.

What did the Court decide exactly?

It was a brief, unsigned opinion in the case of Mullin v. Friends of the Ruidosa Church (26A560). According to SCOTUSblog and NBC, only Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson indicated, without explaining why, that she would have denied the government’s petition.

The Court suspended, or put on hold, the preliminary order of U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone of El Paso. On October 2, Cardone had halted exemptions and «any construction or activity that alters the terrain» in the Big Bend Sector of the Border Patrol. As we reported when the government took the case to the Supreme Court in October, this judicial battle had been growing.

Pay attention to this detail: according to SCOTUSblog, the Court did not overturn Cardone’s ruling. It only suspended it, so the lawsuit continues.

And why? According to the opinion, a 1996 law (Section 102 of the IIRIRA law) allows the Secretary of Homeland Security to «waive all legal requirements» to build barriers and roads quickly in «high illegal entry areas.» This law only allows lawsuits for constitutional violations. The plaintiffs argued that the secretary exceeded his authority, an argument known as the «major questions» doctrine. The Court responded: «There is no such thing as a ‘constitutional’ claim of major questions,» and said that the government «is very likely to win» that point.

What is being built and where?

According to the government, it would be approximately 341 miles of construction in the sector, which includes Big Bend National Park (NBC). Engineering News-Record reports five federal contracts worth around $7.5 billion. The contract for the park, worth $1.72 billion and awarded to Southwest Valley, covers 17 miles of non-continuous vehicle barriers and approximately 205 miles of patrol roads.

Pay attention to this: according to the Los Angeles Times, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it does not plan to build a wall within the park, but rather patrol roads and vehicle barriers. In September, 30-foot steel panels were already being erected in a 47-mile stretch in Hudspeth County (ENR). The goal, according to NBC, is a facility of around 2,000 miles with panels, vehicle barriers, and surveillance technology.

To move forward, there were three exemptions: one by former Secretary Kristi Noem (February) and two by her successor, Markwayne Mullin (May and July). According to NBC, they set aside dozens of environmental and conservation laws.