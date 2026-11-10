ICE investigators identify medical care failures in 23 of 29 deaths in custody reviewed.

At least eight cases involved failures to perform CPR correctly or at all.

The number of ICE detention facilities more than doubled between January 2025 and July 2026.

Internal investigators with US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) found that at least 23 immigrants received inadequate medical care before dying in ICE custody, according to newly obtained agency records.

The San Francisco Chronicle obtained internal reviews of 29 deaths that occurred between January 2025 and January 2026.

The findings apply to the cases examined in those records. Determining whether inadequate medical care directly contributed to an individual's death requires evaluating the circumstances of each case.

The reports provide insight into how detention facility personnel responded when immigrants requested medical assistance and how staff handled life-threatening emergencies.

ICE Medical Care Failures Identified in Detention Centers

Aseguran que EEUU admitió deficiencias médicas en más de 20 muertes de migrantes bajo custodia del ICE https://t.co/m6eODyJj5J — BioBioChile (@biobio) November 9, 2026

Investigators found that medical personnel in some cases failed to follow safe clinical practices or provide treatment that met established medical standards.

In at least eight cases, staff failed to perform cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) or performed it incorrectly, according to the records reviewed by the newspaper.

The internal reviews also reconstruct how medical emergencies unfolded, from the initial request for assistance to intervention by medical personnel or transfer to a hospital.

These timelines help identify failures at different stages of emergency care, including initial assessments, delayed treatment, and resuscitation attempts.