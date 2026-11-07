The police will stop contacting immigration agents during routine traffic stops. The decision comes after the defeat of Greg Abbott and opens a new political era in Texas.

Houston announced new restrictions on its police cooperation with ICE on Friday, November 6, just three days after the Democratic victory in Texas, according to Axios.

Why it matters: The measure aims to reduce fear among immigrant communities as Texas prepares to change governors after more than three decades of Republican control.

Houston Limits Cooperation with ICE After Elections

The mayor of Houston is rethinking cooperation with ICE, with police only reporting individuals who have committed crimes to the federal agency. Elections have consequences… https://t.co/uSkblZPX5w — Johnattan Bilancieri (@Bilancieri) November 6, 2026

Mayor John Whitmire ordered Houston police to contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) only under specific conditions.

The new provision eliminates routine notifications to immigration authorities when a person receives a traffic ticket and is not arrested.

– What's changing: Police will notify ICE when there is an arrest for a crime that may involve jail time and the conditions of the directive are met.

Whitmire explained that he seeks to decrease fear among residents and regain trust in local authorities.

Police Chief Noe Diaz confirmed that the new instructions have already been distributed among officers and will be reminded during their shifts.