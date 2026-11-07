Houston Limits Cooperation with ICE After Democratic Victory in Texas
Posted on 11/07/26 at 14:00
The police will stop contacting immigration agents during routine traffic stops. The decision comes after the defeat of Greg Abbott and opens a new political era in Texas.
Houston announced new restrictions on its police cooperation with ICE on Friday, November 6, just three days after the Democratic victory in Texas, according to Axios.
Why it matters: The measure aims to reduce fear among immigrant communities as Texas prepares to change governors after more than three decades of Republican control.
Houston Limits Cooperation with ICE After Elections
The mayor of Houston is rethinking cooperation with ICE, with police only reporting individuals who have committed crimes to the federal agency.
Elections have consequences… https://t.co/uSkblZPX5w
— Johnattan Bilancieri (@Bilancieri) November 6, 2026
Mayor John Whitmire ordered Houston police to contact U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) only under specific conditions.
The new provision eliminates routine notifications to immigration authorities when a person receives a traffic ticket and is not arrested.
– What's changing: Police will notify ICE when there is an arrest for a crime that may involve jail time and the conditions of the directive are met.
Whitmire explained that he seeks to decrease fear among residents and regain trust in local authorities.
Police Chief Noe Diaz confirmed that the new instructions have already been distributed among officers and will be reminded during their shifts.
Abbott's Defeat Changes the Political Landscape
Houston mayor announces restrictions on local police cooperation with ICE
https://t.co/R3tfGWcugB
— @telediariomty (@telediariomty) November 6, 2026
The decision represents a change from April, when Republican Governor Greg Abbott threatened to withdraw state funds from Houston.
– The fact: Abbott warned that he could suspend $110 million in public safety grants if the city maintained restrictions on immigration cooperation.
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At the time, municipal authorities gave in to the financial threat. Whitmire defended the decision, citing his responsibility to protect the city's budget.
However, the scenario changed after the November 3 elections, when Democrat Gina Hinojosa defeated Abbott.
According to results published by the Texas Secretary of State, Hinojosa obtained approximately 52.8% of the vote, compared to 45.7% for the outgoing governor.
ICE Questions Restrictions Announced in Houston
Houston Mayor Reverses ICE Policy Days After Democrats Sweep Texas Elections.
Mayor John Whitmire says “elections matter” as he orders Houston police to stop contacting ICE over administrative warrants during encounters that result only in citations or warnings. https://t.co/xP8X8pvADB
— The Dallas Express News (@DallasExpress) November 6, 2026
The federal agency rejected the municipal decision and questioned whether certain crimes could be left out of routine police contacts.
ICE mentioned serious non-violent crimes, including child sexual exploitation and heroin distribution.
– The difference: The new policy does not prevent ICE from conducting federal operations or eliminate cooperation when there are arrests that meet the established conditions.
The distinction is important because limiting police notifications does not equate to prohibiting the enforcement of federal immigration laws.
Whitmire acknowledged that his decision could provoke new tensions with state and federal authorities, but assured that he is willing to take that risk.
What Will Happen to ICE When Hinojosa Governs Texas?
Hinojosa will take office in January 2027 and become the first Latina to lead Texas.
The change occurs in a state that accounts for a significant portion of immigration arrests and maintains an extensive infrastructure of detention centers.
– What's next: Houston will have to apply the new instructions while Abbott remains in office and federal authorities maintain their immigration competencies.
The question is whether other cities will adopt similar restrictions and how the next state government will respond to police cooperation with ICE.
Source: El Economista