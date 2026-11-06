The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) may face increased scrutiny in the United States after Democrats regained control of Congress in the November 3, 2026, midterm elections.

Lawmakers have indicated that they will seek to review allegations of abuse during immigration operations and demand explanations from agency officials.

The shift in legislative power represents a new scenario for thousands of Hispanic families who have expressed concern over detentions, agent procedures, and encounters with individuals not subject to immigration proceedings.

Although the Democratic victory does not mean that ICE will stop conducting operations, it does open up the possibility that the agency’s actions will be examined more closely.

Investigations into ICE for Migration Abuses

The incoming Democratic majority will investigate the DHS and ICE for abuses in deportations, citing former key officials from the Trump administration. https://t.co/MR61ZPTWpW — Excélsior (@Excelsior) November 5, 2026

Overseeing federal agencies is one of Congress’s responsibilities, so lawmakers can investigate how ICE operates and determine if its procedures comply with current standards.

Available tools include public hearings, document requests, and testimony from Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials.

Robert García, Democratic congressman and member of the House Oversight Committee, had indicated that reviewing allegations against immigration agents would be a priority if his party regained control of the chamber.