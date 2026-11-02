Inés Gómez Mont in ICE Custody Inside Florida Detention Center
Posted on 11/02/26 at 17:05
- Inés Gómez Mont remains in ICE custody in Florida.
- The Broward Transitional Center is operated by The GEO Group.
- Mexico maintains an active arrest warrant against the former TV host.
Former Mexican television host Inés Gómez Mont remains in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Broward Transitional Center in Florida, according to detention records reviewed on October 31.
Her location appeared in the ICE detainee locator on October 31, a day after U.S. authorities detained her on Friday, October 30.
Mexico's Attorney General's Office (FGR) confirmed her detention in Miami, stating that it followed an exchange of information between the Mexican and U.S. governments.
Although the ICE database identifies her detention facility, it does not provide enough information to establish the status or potential outcome of her immigration proceedings.
What Is the Broward Transitional Center Where Inés Gómez Mont Is Being Held?
The ICE database indicates this Saturday that former TV host Inés Gómez Mont is being held at the Broward Transitional Center, located in Pompano Beach, Florida, about 55 kilometers north of Miami, without providing more details about her migration situation after being detained on October 30.
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The detention facility is located in Pompano Beach, north of Miami, and is operated by The GEO Group, a private company that manages immigration detention centers.
An inspection report from the Department of Homeland Security describes a two-story main building with separate accommodations by gender and additional support areas.
The facility includes a kitchen, an expanded medical clinic, hearing rooms, and a separate office building.
Although some reports cite a capacity of 600 detainees, the official inspection report establishes a maximum capacity of 700, a notable difference from figures previously circulated.
What Services Does the Broward Immigration Detention Center Provide?
According to federal documentation, GEO is responsible for providing food and medical care to detainees at the Broward Transitional Center.
The company states that its facilities offer medical services, family and legal visitation, library access, and recreational areas.
However, these general descriptions do not establish the specific conditions of Gómez Mont's accommodation or the medical attention she may be receiving.
No independently verified information has been released about her daily routine, possible visitors, or individual arrangements during her detention.
What Charges Does Inés Gómez Mont Face in Mexico?
When confirming her detention, the FGR stated that Gómez Mont has an active arrest warrant in Mexico for her alleged involvement in a tax fraud offense.
Separately, Mexican investigations have linked Gómez Mont and her husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, to alleged illegal financial transactions.
The allegations involve an alleged network of shell companies and the diversion of public funds connected to contracts worth approximately 3 billion Mexican pesos.
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These allegations must be distinguished from a criminal conviction. Neither her detention nor the existence of arrest warrants establishes criminal guilt.
Will Inés Gómez Mont Be Extradited to Mexico?
Gómez Mont's detention under ICE custody does not establish that a date has been authorized for her transfer to Mexican authorities.
In July, the FGR reported that it was working on the documentation and requirements related to a formal extradition request involving the case.
That background makes it important to distinguish the immigration proceedings underway in the United States from Mexico's efforts to bring Gómez Mont before its courts.
The next steps will depend on official decisions by the relevant authorities. Neither deportation nor extradition should be presented as a confirmed outcome at this stage.
SOURCE: eluniversal, EFE