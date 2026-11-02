Inés Gómez Mont in ICE Custody Inside Florida Detention Center

Inés Gómez Mont remains in ICE custody in Florida.

The Broward Transitional Center is operated by The GEO Group.

Mexico maintains an active arrest warrant against the former TV host.

Former Mexican television host Inés Gómez Mont remains in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at the Broward Transitional Center in Florida, according to detention records reviewed on October 31.

Her location appeared in the ICE detainee locator on October 31, a day after U.S. authorities detained her on Friday, October 30.

Mexico's Attorney General's Office (FGR) confirmed her detention in Miami, stating that it followed an exchange of information between the Mexican and U.S. governments.

Although the ICE database identifies her detention facility, it does not provide enough information to establish the status or potential outcome of her immigration proceedings.

What Is the Broward Transitional Center Where Inés Gómez Mont Is Being Held?

The ICE database indicates this Saturday that former TV host Inés Gómez Mont is being held at the Broward Transitional Center, located in Pompano Beach, Florida, about 55 kilometers north of Miami, without providing more details about her migration situation after being detained on October 30. — N+ UNIVISION (@nmasunivision) November 1, 2026

The detention facility is located in Pompano Beach, north of Miami, and is operated by The GEO Group, a private company that manages immigration detention centers.

An inspection report from the Department of Homeland Security describes a two-story main building with separate accommodations by gender and additional support areas.

The facility includes a kitchen, an expanded medical clinic, hearing rooms, and a separate office building.

Although some reports cite a capacity of 600 detainees, the official inspection report establishes a maximum capacity of 700, a notable difference from figures previously circulated.