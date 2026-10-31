Agent faces charge for running over man.

Mexican man remains in immigration custody.

ICE denies the incident was intentional.

A Texas grand jury indicted ICE agent Mario Alberto Morales on Friday, October 30, for running over a Mexican immigrant.

The charge is for second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: the vehicle he was driving during the incident in Houston.

Harris County prosecutor Sean Teare announced the charge for the October 10 incident against Miguel Parra Hernández.

The indictment opens a criminal case against the agent; his guilt will have to be determined in court. ICE denied that he acted intentionally.

Video Shows Miguel Parra Hernández Being Run Over

An ICE agent, accused of running over a Mexican man in Houston, has been indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Here is the video the Harris County DA released at a press conference. https://t.co/jUPMqgKXdI — Michael Board (@MikeBoard1200) October 30, 2026



Surveillance footage shows Parra Hernández getting out of a truck and running through a parking lot before being struck.

The vehicle Morales is driving follows him and hits him. According to the prosecutor’s office, the recordings support their charge against the federal agent.

Authorities also released footage from a body camera and a 911 call made after the impact during the immigration operation.

Teare claims that the incident was deliberate. The federal agency maintains a contrary version and denies that the agent intentionally struck Parra Hernández.