Texas Indicts ICE Agent for Running Over Mexican Man
Posted on 10/31/26 at 09:04
- Agent faces charge for running over man.
- Mexican man remains in immigration custody.
- ICE denies the incident was intentional.
A Texas grand jury indicted ICE agent Mario Alberto Morales on Friday, October 30, for running over a Mexican immigrant.
The charge is for second-degree aggravated assault with a deadly weapon: the vehicle he was driving during the incident in Houston.
Harris County prosecutor Sean Teare announced the charge for the October 10 incident against Miguel Parra Hernández.
The indictment opens a criminal case against the agent; his guilt will have to be determined in court. ICE denied that he acted intentionally.
Video Shows Miguel Parra Hernández Being Run Over
An ICE agent, accused of running over a Mexican man in Houston, has been indicted on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Here is the video the Harris County DA released at a press conference. https://t.co/jUPMqgKXdI
— Michael Board (@MikeBoard1200) October 30, 2026
Surveillance footage shows Parra Hernández getting out of a truck and running through a parking lot before being struck.
The vehicle Morales is driving follows him and hits him. According to the prosecutor’s office, the recordings support their charge against the federal agent.
Authorities also released footage from a body camera and a 911 call made after the impact during the immigration operation.
Teare claims that the incident was deliberate. The federal agency maintains a contrary version and denies that the agent intentionally struck Parra Hernández.
Injured Mexican Man Remains in Immigration Custody
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Parra Hernández, 48, remains in federal custody while receiving treatment at a rehabilitation center for his injuries.
Associated Press reported that the Mexican man suffered a leg fracture and was recovering when the indictment was announced.
His situation combines two separate processes: medical recovery from the incident and immigration authorities’ actions regarding his stay.
According to Teare, cited by The Texas Tribune, Parra Hernández still faces the possibility of deportation despite being the victim in the case.
Two Detainees Were in the Agent’s Vehicle
Two other immigrants were handcuffed inside Morales’ vehicle during the pursuit, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Local authorities questioned the agent’s participation in a pursuit while transporting detained individuals who, according to Teare, were not wearing seatbelts.
The prosecutor also reported that both witnesses were deported, an update from initial reports that they were in immigration detention.
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The presence of these passengers raises questions about the decisions made during the operation and the safety conditions of the detainees.
ICE Defends Morales and Questions the Indictment
ICE described the charge as a political maneuver and rejected the interpretation that Morales deliberately used his vehicle to harm.
The federal response puts the case in a public confrontation with Harris authorities, who defend the results of their investigation.
According to Teare, Morales could face between two and 20 years in prison if found guilty of the charged crime.
For the community, the case raises a specific question: how possible abuses during immigration control operations are investigated and sanctioned