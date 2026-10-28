Green Card in November: The USCIS Change That May Affect Filing Form I-485
Posted on 10/28/26 at 08:30
- USCIS requires the 09/18/26 edition.
- Mailing addresses have changed.
- F2A is current for filing.
Those seeking to obtain a green card without leaving the United States must pay attention to the edition of form I-485 and where to send it. The application allows for a request for adjustment to permanent residence, as long as the person meets the requirements of their immigration category.
For November 2026, USCIS requires the 09/18/26 edition of form I-485, which has been in effect since September 18. The current version incorporates modifications related to the evaluation of inadmissibility due to public charge. The applicable requirements depend on the case.
The Deadline for Mailing I-485 to a Previous Address
USCIS changed the mailing addresses for submitting form I-485 on October 7, 2026, according to the information published for applicants. Packages sent to a previous address may be accepted if they have a postmark of November 9, 2026, or earlier.
After that date, it is necessary to use the current location indicated by USCIS for the category and circumstances of the applicant. Before sending the file, it is convenient to consult the official addresses of form I-485, as well as the required fees and documents.
November Visa Bulletin: Which Table to Use
The Department of State publishes the visa bulletin every month, with dates that vary depending on the category and country of chargeability. For November, USCIS indicated that family and employment preference categories must use the Dates for Filing table when applying for adjustment.
This table allows for determining when an eligible person can submit form I-485; the Final Action table is used for the necessary availability to approve it. In categories with a cutoff date, the priority date generally must be earlier, not equal to, the one indicated in the corresponding table.
Category F2A: What It Means to Be Current
In the November filing table, category F2A appears as current or «C» for all countries, including Mexico. F2A includes spouses and unmarried children under 21 years of age of permanent residents. Being current eliminates the priority cutoff for filing, subject to other requirements.
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For approval, the final action date is April 22, 2026, for Mexico and October 22, 2026, for most other countries. Categories F1, F2B, F3, and F4 have different dates, so each applicant must review their own row and column.
Filing I-485 Does Not Guarantee a Green Card
Acceptance of the form initiates the process, but residence can only be approved when a visa is available and legal requirements are met. Some applicants may also request employment authorization with form I-765 and travel permission with form I-131, subject to eligibility and fees.
Before traveling out of the country with a pending application, it is essential to consult travel rules and their particular situation with an immigration attorney. The dates in the bulletin can change every month; therefore, reviewing official information before submitting the application is fundamental.
SOURCE: La Nacion,