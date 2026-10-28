USCIS requires the 09/18/26 edition.

Mailing addresses have changed.

F2A is current for filing.

Those seeking to obtain a green card without leaving the United States must pay attention to the edition of form I-485 and where to send it. The application allows for a request for adjustment to permanent residence, as long as the person meets the requirements of their immigration category.

For November 2026, USCIS requires the 09/18/26 edition of form I-485, which has been in effect since September 18. The current version incorporates modifications related to the evaluation of inadmissibility due to public charge. The applicable requirements depend on the case.

The Deadline for Mailing I-485 to a Previous Address



USCIS changed the mailing addresses for submitting form I-485 on October 7, 2026, according to the information published for applicants. Packages sent to a previous address may be accepted if they have a postmark of November 9, 2026, or earlier.

After that date, it is necessary to use the current location indicated by USCIS for the category and circumstances of the applicant. Before sending the file, it is convenient to consult the official addresses of form I-485, as well as the required fees and documents.