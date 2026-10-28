Protest blocked the Brooklyn Bridge.

Police reported 14 people arrested.

All lanes were reopened.

A protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) blocked access to the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday, October 28. The demonstration ended with 14 people arrested, according to information from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) reported by News 12.

The current tally updates initial reports, which mentioned arrests without specifying how many protesters were taken into custody during the police intervention. The protest took the rejection of immigration actions to a key traffic connection, with immediate consequences for those trying to cross.

Why Protesters Demanded ICE’s Departure

Chaos on the Brooklyn Bridge as anti-ICE protesters block access to the bridge. Police move in and begin arresting demonstrators as traffic comes to a standstill. https://t.co/Mr7GDpRcoI — Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) October 28, 2026



Participants demanded ICE’s departure from New York and linked the mobilization to a recent shooting during an immigration operation. Univision identified a previous incident on October 8 involving a Dominican immigrant as a precursor to the protest.

The central demand of the attendees was to question the presence of federal agents and express their rejection through the blockade. This demand explains the reason for the call to protest; the legal consequences of the protest depend on the actions attributed to each detainee.