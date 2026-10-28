Protest Against ICE Blocks Brooklyn Bridge, Ends With 14 Arrests
Posted on 10/28/26 at 08:30
- Protest blocked the Brooklyn Bridge.
- Police reported 14 people arrested.
- All lanes were reopened.
A protest against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) blocked access to the Brooklyn Bridge on Wednesday, October 28. The demonstration ended with 14 people arrested, according to information from the New York City Police Department (NYPD) reported by News 12.
The current tally updates initial reports, which mentioned arrests without specifying how many protesters were taken into custody during the police intervention. The protest took the rejection of immigration actions to a key traffic connection, with immediate consequences for those trying to cross.
Why Protesters Demanded ICE’s Departure
Chaos on the Brooklyn Bridge as anti-ICE protesters block access to the bridge.
Police move in and begin arresting demonstrators as traffic comes to a standstill. https://t.co/Mr7GDpRcoI
— Resist the Mainstream (@ResisttheMS) October 28, 2026
Participants demanded ICE’s departure from New York and linked the mobilization to a recent shooting during an immigration operation. Univision identified a previous incident on October 8 involving a Dominican immigrant as a precursor to the protest.
The central demand of the attendees was to question the presence of federal agents and express their rejection through the blockade. This demand explains the reason for the call to protest; the legal consequences of the protest depend on the actions attributed to each detainee.
How Police Intervened on the Brooklyn Bridge
📹 A protest against ICE blocks traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge. Protesters ask that they stop shooting at them and their neighbors https://t.co/r4G29SYMj5
— EL PAÍS México (@elpaismexico) October 28, 2026
According to News 12, police responded at approximately 12:34 p.m. to reports of about 30 people on the road. The NYPD’s version indicates that the group was impeding both vehicle traffic and pedestrian passage in the affected area. The arrests were made without incident, according to the police. However, the consulted report did not specify the charges against the arrested participants. Therefore, the number of detainees does not allow us to establish what accusations they might face or the outcome of their cases.
Traffic Restored After Blockade in New York
The traffic emergency prompted an official alert from Notify NYC at 12:50 p.m., when disruptions around the bridge were still being reported. The notice advised preparing for intermittent closures, delays, and the presence of emergency personnel, as well as considering alternative routes and longer travel times. Subsequently, WABC reported that all lanes had reopened shortly before 1:30 p.m., following the intervention of the authorities.
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The update changes the initial scenario: the blockade had ended, although the first reports still described a partial reopening and congestion.
What Residents and Drivers Should Know
For those who planned to use the bridge, the relevant information is the reported reopening and the possibility of consulting new official notices. Notify NYC allows reviewing alerts about interruptions that can change as police actions advance or traffic normalizes.
For the Hispanic community, it is also necessary to distinguish this NYPD intervention from the immigration operations questioned by the protesters. The consulted reports attribute these detentions to the local police during the blockade; they do not describe them as immigration arrests made by ICE.