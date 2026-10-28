Supreme Court declines to reinstate a Biden-era immigration rule.

The Trump administration opposed preserving the policy.

Approximately 360,000 migrants have benefited from administrative closure since 1990.

The Supreme Court sided with Trump on Tuesday, declining to reinstate a rule that allowed immigration judges to temporarily suspend certain deportation proceedings. The decision favors the Donald Trump administration, which opposed maintaining the Biden-era immigration policy.

According to EFE, citing U.S. media reports, the justices issued a brief, unsigned order without providing an explanation. The Supreme Court's decision leaves in place a lower court ruling blocking the regulation that several cities had sought to preserve.

The dispute centers on a practice known as administrative closure, which allowed immigration judges to temporarily pause certain deportation cases and help reduce immigration court backlogs.

What Immigration Rule Was at the Center of the Dispute?

The rule that supporters sought to reinstate was adopted during former President Joe Biden's administration. It allowed immigration judges to administratively close certain cases within the immigration court system.

Although the regulation was adopted under the Democratic administration, administrative closure has a much longer history. According to information cited by EFE, immigration courts have used the practice for decades.

Since 1990, approximately 360,000 migrants have benefited from administrative closure, according to government statistics cited by the news agency. This figure represents the cumulative total since that year, rather than cases handled exclusively during Biden's presidency.

This longstanding practice is at the heart of the legal dispute. The Supreme Court's decision concerns whether the regulation should remain blocked, rather than an individual review of the cases involving those migrants.