Judge Orders Trump to Clarify ICE Plans at Polls Ahead of Elections
Posted on 10/27/26 at 09:00
- Judge demands documents from Government.
- Organizations denounce possible voter intimidation.
- Trump denies plans for patrols.
A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to provide information about its plans for possible deployments of federal agents at polling stations. The move comes just eight days before the November 3 midterm elections, as civil organizations warn about voter fear. Judge Loren AliKhan set this Monday, October 26, as the deadline for the delivery of the first set of documents related to deployment plans.
By Wednesday, October 28, the Government must provide analysis on real or anticipated threats related to polling places or vote processing locations.
Why there are demands for ICE at polling stations
The US Government, led by President Donald Trump, has until this Monday to deliver its plans for deploying federal agents at polling stations to a judge, just eight days before the midterm elections.
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— EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) October 26, 2026
AliKhan, a judge in the District of Columbia, consolidated several lawsuits filed by local governments, civil organizations, unions, and Democratic leaders. Among the plaintiffs are Denver, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), UnidosUS, and the civil rights organization NAACP. The groups argue that the possible presence of armed ICE and FBI agents could intimidate voters and violate the Voting Rights Act.
The document delivery aims to provide information for the litigation; the order does not in itself demonstrate that a deployment is scheduled at polling stations.
What the Trump administration says about ICE and elections
The administration responded in court that the plaintiffs did not identify a policy ordering the deployment of armed Department of Homeland Security agents to polling stations. The administration characterized these fears as speculative and has maintained that ICE does not plan operations specifically targeting polling stations.
In September, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin stated that ICE would not patrol voting locations. However, he left open the possibility that agents could respond to a threat or execute a warrant against a wanted individual.
Arrest near an early voting center in Florida
The controversy also affects the Florida Keys, where an election official is investigating an arrest made near an early voting center. Sherri Hodies, supervisor of elections for Monroe County, reported the incident to the FBI after masked Border Patrol agents detained a man on October 20. US Customs and Border Protection claimed it was a migration operation targeting the individual, who had parked near the polling station.
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The lawsuits also mention previous ICE interventions near polling stations in San Antonio, Texas, and Ventura County, California.
What voters can do in case of possible intimidation
Voters can check their registration, identify their polling station, and review early voting options available in their state. If they witness a situation they consider intimidating, they can immediately report it to the election officials responsible for the location. They can also take note of the incident details and contact the local election office to learn about the available channels for filing a complaint. Rules and procedures vary between states, so it's a good idea to consult official election sources before voting.