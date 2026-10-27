Judge demands documents from Government.

Organizations denounce possible voter intimidation.

Trump denies plans for patrols.

A federal judge ordered the Trump administration to provide information about its plans for possible deployments of federal agents at polling stations. The move comes just eight days before the November 3 midterm elections, as civil organizations warn about voter fear. Judge Loren AliKhan set this Monday, October 26, as the deadline for the delivery of the first set of documents related to deployment plans.

By Wednesday, October 28, the Government must provide analysis on real or anticipated threats related to polling places or vote processing locations.

Why there are demands for ICE at polling stations

The US Government, led by President Donald Trump, has until this Monday to deliver its plans for deploying federal agents at polling stations to a judge, just eight days before the midterm elections.

https://t.co/oCmh0paEnI — EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) October 26, 2026



AliKhan, a judge in the District of Columbia, consolidated several lawsuits filed by local governments, civil organizations, unions, and Democratic leaders. Among the plaintiffs are Denver, the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), UnidosUS, and the civil rights organization NAACP. The groups argue that the possible presence of armed ICE and FBI agents could intimidate voters and violate the Voting Rights Act.

The document delivery aims to provide information for the litigation; the order does not in itself demonstrate that a deployment is scheduled at polling stations.