The Trump Administration announced on Thursday, October 29, the detention of 4,170 migrants during an ICE operation in Texas. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that the operation lasted ten days and mobilized immigration agents from five regions of Texas.

The operation, dubbed Lone Star Mission, included arrests of individuals linked to serious crimes, although authorities did not detail their criminal records. The announcement comes five days before the November 3 legislative elections, as Trump intensifies his detention and deportation policy.

Why it matters: ICE reported thousands of detentions, but did not specify how many migrants had criminal convictions or how many were arrested for immigration violations.

ICE Operation in Texas: Where Did the Detentions Occur?

Texas ICE operation nabs over 4,170 illegal aliens in 10 days, 60% had criminal records

https://t.co/nbUWOftmtx — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 29, 2026

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin presented the results of the operation in Dallas, which was carried out between October 19 and 29.ICE offices in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, and Harlingen participated in the deployment, with support from state authorities and other federal agencies.

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According to the DHS, those arrested included individuals related to homicides, sex crimes, driving under the influence, and human trafficking. Mullin described the operation as an extraordinary result and highlighted the cooperation between federal agencies and local Texas authorities.