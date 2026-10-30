Trump Administration Detains 4,170 Migrants in Texas
Posted on 10/30/26 at 09:30
The Trump Administration announced on Thursday, October 29, the detention of 4,170 migrants during an ICE operation in Texas. The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reported that the operation lasted ten days and mobilized immigration agents from five regions of Texas.
The operation, dubbed Lone Star Mission, included arrests of individuals linked to serious crimes, although authorities did not detail their criminal records. The announcement comes five days before the November 3 legislative elections, as Trump intensifies his detention and deportation policy.
Why it matters: ICE reported thousands of detentions, but did not specify how many migrants had criminal convictions or how many were arrested for immigration violations.
ICE Operation in Texas: Where Did the Detentions Occur?
Texas ICE operation nabs over 4,170 illegal aliens in 10 days, 60% had criminal records
https://t.co/nbUWOftmtx
— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 29, 2026
Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin presented the results of the operation in Dallas, which was carried out between October 19 and 29.ICE offices in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, El Paso, and Harlingen participated in the deployment, with support from state authorities and other federal agencies.
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According to the DHS, those arrested included individuals related to homicides, sex crimes, driving under the influence, and human trafficking. Mullin described the operation as an extraordinary result and highlighted the cooperation between federal agencies and local Texas authorities.
How Many Migrants Detained by ICE Had Criminal Records?
.@SecMullinDHS says DHS removed «4,170 illegal aliens» in a 10-day operation in Texas: «Over 60% of those individuals had a criminal background. That should’ve never been on our streets.» https://t.co/6xg1HQNKBJ
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 29, 2026
This is one of the main questions raised by the operation's balance: the DHS did not report how many detainees had criminal convictions or were facing pending charges. It also did not specify how many people were arrested exclusively for immigration violations, an important distinction to evaluate the scope of the detentions.
Although the Administration claims to prioritize individuals with criminal records, arrest data during the current Administration shows a broader picture. A study by the University of Colorado in Boulder, published in July, found that only 34% of those arrested by ICE during the first fourteen months of the Trump Administration had a criminal conviction.
ICE Detentions and Deportations: What's Next in Texas?
Ten days of immigration operations in Texas: ICE presents the results of the detentions 👉🏻 https://t.co/49F2NmuHNW https://t.co/9kpkyHcTzC
— N+ UNIVISION DFW (@nmasuniviDFW) October 29, 2026
The 4,170 arrests do not mean that all migrants have been deported, as a detention and a deportation are different procedures. Additionally, committing an immigration violation does not necessarily mean having a conviction for a criminal offense. Affected families can consult the official ICE locator to find their detained relatives and seek specialized legal advice.
What's next: The DHS could reveal how many detainees face criminal charges and how many were arrested solely for their immigration status.
Sources: Efe, Univision