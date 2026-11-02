A new court order limits immigration operations in seven Southern California counties, following the revelation of messages and recordings from federal agents.

A federal judge ordered U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to stop detaining people based solely on their Latino appearance and other general factors in California.

– Why it matters: The ruling requires individualized reasonable suspicion for immigration arrests and seeks to prevent physical appearance from substituting for evidence.

ICE Cannot Justify Detentions Solely Based on Latino Appearance in California

Federal judge blocks ICE from making racially discriminatory stops in Southern California https://t.co/yq04rNhwvo — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 29, 2026

Judge Maame Ewusi-Mensah Frimpong granted a new preliminary injunction after examining evidence related to immigration operations in Southern California.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the magistrate reviewed body camera footage and messages exchanged between federal agents during their operations.

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The records included derogatory expressions against Latino and migrant individuals, which reinforced judicial questions about possible racial profiling practices.

The judge also questioned the federal government's training in light of the documented behaviors during the litigation.

– What changes: Agents must have specific reasons to suspect an individual, not based solely on their appearance, language, or job.