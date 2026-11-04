He was traveling to Canada to establish residency.

He had an asylum application pending.

He arrived in Canada after two nights in detention.

Jessie Tepler-Mujambere was traveling to Canada to establish himself as a citizen of that country, but a police stop in New Hampshire ended in immigration detention.

The 28-year-old, adopted son of Democratic state Senator Denise Tepler, spent two nights in custody before arriving in Canadian territory.

The detention occurred on Wednesday, October 28, in Colebrook, when he was near the border and carrying documentation of his Canadian citizenship.

His family questions why authorities interrupted his departure from the United States only to transfer him to the country he was already heading to.

Why authorities justified the detention

His destination was #Canada, but he ended up detained by #ICE just a few kilometers from the border. The adopted son of a Democratic senator spent two nights in custody before being handed over to the relevant authorities. https://t.co/guxjMsAk3y https://t.co/1O4QNs7LOv — Quinta Fuerza (@QuintaFuerzaMX) November 3, 2026



The Department of Homeland Security maintained that Tepler-Mujambere had remained in the United States after his stay authorization expired in May 2015.

Originally from Burundi, he entered the country in November 2014. His family explained that he had been waiting for years for a resolution to his asylum application.

Federal authorities argued that having a pending petition does not, in itself, grant legal immigration status in the United States.

This was the immigration basis presented by the Government, while the family insisted that the young man was leaving the country of his own accord.