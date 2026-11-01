An operation attributed to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents sparked alarm in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, on the morning of Friday, October 30.

During the detention of a man, one of the alleged agents pointed a gun at the face of a resident who was walking his dogs.

The incident was captured on video by witnesses, who denounced the treatment of the detainee and the actions of the federal officials.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the incident and demanded investigations to determine possible responsibilities.

Why it matters: The episode reopens the debate on the use of force during immigration operations and the safety of those who witness these interventions.

ICE Video in North Hollywood Shows Tense Moments

Footage from North Hollywood shows masked ICE agents pointing a handgun at a bystander walking his dogs as they arrest another man, lifting him by his arms and legs as he cries out in pain. https://t.co/G84eVmGcze — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 31, 2026

According to witnesses, the man was walking on a sidewalk when several alleged agents arrived in two vans to detain him.

The recordings show how the officials handcuffed and dragged him while he asked for help, as residents began to alert others about ICE.