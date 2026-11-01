ICE Agent Points Gun at Bystander During Los Angeles Arrest
Posted on 11/01/26 at 09:28
An operation attributed to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents sparked alarm in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, on the morning of Friday, October 30.
During the detention of a man, one of the alleged agents pointed a gun at the face of a resident who was walking his dogs.
The incident was captured on video by witnesses, who denounced the treatment of the detainee and the actions of the federal officials.
Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the incident and demanded investigations to determine possible responsibilities.
Why it matters: The episode reopens the debate on the use of force during immigration operations and the safety of those who witness these interventions.
ICE Video in North Hollywood Shows Tense Moments
Footage from North Hollywood shows masked ICE agents pointing a handgun at a bystander walking his dogs as they arrest another man, lifting him by his arms and legs as he cries out in pain. https://t.co/G84eVmGcze
— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) October 31, 2026
According to witnesses, the man was walking on a sidewalk when several alleged agents arrived in two vans to detain him.
The recordings show how the officials handcuffed and dragged him while he asked for help, as residents began to alert others about ICE.
Rocío García, who witnessed the operation, recounted that the detainee tried to move away before being knocked down and taken towards one of the vehicles.
The situation worsened when a resident picked up an object that had fallen from an agent and threw it towards the street.
ICE Agent Points Gun at Resident During Arrest
On the morning of October 30, in North Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, USA, ICE agents drew their guns and pointed them at the face of a passerby walking a dog while violently arresting a man. https://t.co/cKNc3dWeQu
— Patrick (@quickndg) October 31, 2026
In the images, another alleged agent is seen pushing the resident against some bushes and pointing a gun directly at his face.
The official later moved away and continued participating in the detention, while his colleagues tried to put the arrested man into a van.
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Damari “Disko” Butler, another witness who recorded the incident, described the experience as terrifying and different from watching similar situations on social media.
Telemundo 52 requested information from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), but, according to the original report, had not received a response about the circumstances of the arrest.
Karen Bass and Gavin Newsom Demand Investigation into ICE Actions
Mayor Karen Bass called the incident unacceptable and announced contacts with the Attorney General's office to investigate possible irregularities by federal agents.
She also reported that she had referred the case to Representative Robert García to promote oversight of actions related to the enforcement of migration laws.
For his part, Governor Gavin Newsom condemned the actions shown in the videos and demanded investigations, oversight, and accountability for the use of force.
The governor also called for the removal of Stephen Miller and Tom Homan, two high-ranking officials associated with Donald Trump's immigration policy.
What is Known About the Detainee and What Can Witnesses Do?
As of the time of the report, the authorities had not publicly confirmed the detainee's identity or the specific reasons for his arrest.
Members of Unión del Barrio are trying to locate his relatives and highlight that the recordings can serve as evidence in potential legal proceedings.
The organization recommends documenting the operations from safe places, without physically interfering with the agents or exposing themselves to risky situations.
What's next: An official explanation from the DHS remains pending, while local authorities seek to clarify the incident and determine whether any improper actions occurred.
Source: Telemundo