Texas Changes Course: ICE Cases Marked Some Voters’ Decisions
Posted on 11/05/26 at 08:01
- Hinojosa wins Texas governorship.
- Talarico gains a federal seat.
- ICE cases mobilize voters.
Texas saw a major electoral shift with the victories of Gina Hinojosa in the governor’s race and James Talarico in the federal Senate during the November 3 elections.
Hinojosa defeated Greg Abbott and will become the first Latina governor of the state, reclaiming for Democrats a position lost since the 1990s.
Talarico beat Ken Paxton and accompanied a day of Democratic advances in various state positions, according to results reported by FOX 7 Austin.
The victories modify the political balance of a key territory for Republicans, although their causes require considering various concerns of the electorate.
ICE Operations Mobilized Some Voters
Testimonies collected by Excélsior show that the actions of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement service influenced the decision of some citizens to vote.
Voters in Houston linked their participation to the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and the running over of Miguel Parra Hernández during migration operations.
Among them were women who went to the polls for the first time and described the impact of these cases on their communities.
These accounts document individual motivations, but do not allow measuring how much ICE weighed in the state’s outcome or attributing the Democratic victory to it alone.
Lorenzo Salgado: A Death That Sparked Demands for Justice
The violence and deaths of Mexicans at the hands of ICE in Texas became an electoral engine that gave a historic turn to the state in favor of the Democrats.
https://t.co/wrA6SapQep
— Excélsior (@Excelsior) November 4, 2026
Lorenzo Salgado Araujo died after being shot by an ICE agent during an intervention in Houston on July 7.
The agency claimed that the driver tried to run over an official. His family and community leaders demanded an independent and transparent investigation.
The Harris County medical examiner classified the death as a homicide, a medical determination that does not equate to establishing criminal responsibility.
The local prosecutor’s office opened a parallel investigation. The case fueled protests and questions about the use of force during migration detentions.
Miguel Parra: An Agent Faces Charges
⚠️ THESE IMAGES MAY BE DISTURBING ⚠️
📹 Reveals the camera of an ICE agent who ran over a man. The agent faces charges for running over a Mexican worker in Houston https://t.co/X5I8DcIvyt
— EL PAÍS México (@elpaismexico) October 30, 2026
Miguel Parra Hernández suffered serious injuries when a van driven by an ICE agent ran him over in Houston on October 10.
A grand jury later indicted the agent, Mario Alberto Morales, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, referring to the vehicle.
YOU MAY BE INTERESTED: He was going to move to Canada, but ended up detained by ICE: the case of a senator’s son
ICE rejected the indictment and defended its officer, while Parra continued to recover from multiple fractures, according to information published by N+.
The accusation represents an ongoing criminal procedure; determining guilt corresponds to the judicial process and not the electoral debate.
Latino Vote in Texas: Immigration, Prices, and Accountability
Migration policy coexisted with other concerns. Associated Press coverage also identified unrest over prices and government corruption.
Democrats regained ground in border counties where Republicans had advanced among Hispanic voters in previous elections.
For Latino communities, the outcome opens a new stage of demands regarding security, economic conditions, and supervision of authorities.
Evaluating the responses of the new representatives will allow distinguishing campaign commitments from concrete actions once they take office.
SOURCE: excelsior