Hinojosa wins Texas governorship.

Talarico gains a federal seat.

ICE cases mobilize voters.

Texas saw a major electoral shift with the victories of Gina Hinojosa in the governor’s race and James Talarico in the federal Senate during the November 3 elections.

Hinojosa defeated Greg Abbott and will become the first Latina governor of the state, reclaiming for Democrats a position lost since the 1990s.

Talarico beat Ken Paxton and accompanied a day of Democratic advances in various state positions, according to results reported by FOX 7 Austin.

The victories modify the political balance of a key territory for Republicans, although their causes require considering various concerns of the electorate.

ICE Operations Mobilized Some Voters

Testimonies collected by Excélsior show that the actions of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement service influenced the decision of some citizens to vote.

Voters in Houston linked their participation to the death of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo and the running over of Miguel Parra Hernández during migration operations.

Among them were women who went to the polls for the first time and described the impact of these cases on their communities.