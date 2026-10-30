Inés Gómez Mont Arrested in Florida: Charges and Possible Extradition to Mexico
Posted on 10/30/26 at 18:45
- Reports indicate that Inés Gómez Mont was arrested in Florida.
- The Mexican TV host faces allegations involving financial crimes.
- Her possible extradition to Mexico has not yet been confirmed.
Inés Gómez Mont was reportedly arrested in Florida on Friday, October 30, after remaining a fugitive from Mexican authorities since 2021. The Mexican television host’s reported detention in the United States was first covered by news outlets including El Financiero and SinEmbargo.
The former Ventaneando host faces allegations in Mexico involving organized crime, embezzlement, and money laundering in connection with an investigation into federal government contracts.
However, at the time of the initial reports, authorities had not publicly disclosed the circumstances of her arrest or confirmed whether extradition proceedings would follow.
El Financiero also reported that Gómez Mont did not appear in the public detainee locator maintained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
What Charges Does Inés Gómez Mont Face in Mexico?
Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is investigating Gómez Mont and her husband, attorney Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, over their alleged involvement in a scheme to divert public funds.
According to El Financiero, the investigation involves companies that obtained federal contracts to provide security and surveillance services at correctional facilities during the administration of former President Enrique Peña Nieto.
Mexican authorities allege that some of those funds were diverted through financial transactions designed to conceal their origin and destination.
In addition to allegations involving organized crime, embezzlement, and money laundering, the former television host has also faced investigations for alleged tax fraud.
Millions of Pesos Involved in the Inés Gómez Mont Investigation
According to El Financiero, the investigation involves contracts worth approximately 2.95 billion pesos, a figure that does not represent the amount Gómez Mont allegedly received personally.
The news outlet reported that, according to published court documents, the FGR attributed deposits totaling 14,843,816 pesos to the former television host.
The funds are allegedly linked to two companies named in the investigation: Ingeniería y Arquitectura Tangamanga and Gupea Construcciones.
These figures are part of the authorities’ allegations and do not, by themselves, establish Gómez Mont’s guilt.
Interpol Had Withdrawn Its Red Notice Against Her
Another significant detail is that the reported arrest came approximately one month after Interpol withdrew the red notices issued against Gómez Mont and Álvarez Puga.
According to El Financiero, an Interpol red notice was issued for the television host in October 2021 to help authorities locate her internationally.
In September 2026, the Mexican government announced that the notice had been withdrawn and said it would challenge the decision.
In previous reporting, El Financiero quoted Claudia Sheinbaum, who previously served as Mexico City mayor, describing the suspects as «well-known invoice issuers.»
What Is Known About Her Husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga?
Gómez Mont’s husband also faces allegations in Mexico over his suspected involvement in the same financial scheme under investigation by the FGR.
According to El Financiero, Álvarez Puga was detained by U.S. immigration authorities in September 2025.
At the time of the initial reports, neither Mexican nor U.S. authorities had publicly detailed the circumstances surrounding Gómez Mont’s reported arrest.
Authorities had also not confirmed whether she would be extradited to Mexico to face pending legal proceedings. SinEmbargo noted that the case remained a developing story.