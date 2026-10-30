Reports indicate that Inés Gómez Mont was arrested in Florida.

The Mexican TV host faces allegations involving financial crimes.

Her possible extradition to Mexico has not yet been confirmed.

Inés Gómez Mont was reportedly arrested in Florida on Friday, October 30, after remaining a fugitive from Mexican authorities since 2021. The Mexican television host’s reported detention in the United States was first covered by news outlets including El Financiero and SinEmbargo.

The former Ventaneando host faces allegations in Mexico involving organized crime, embezzlement, and money laundering in connection with an investigation into federal government contracts.

However, at the time of the initial reports, authorities had not publicly disclosed the circumstances of her arrest or confirmed whether extradition proceedings would follow.

El Financiero also reported that Gómez Mont did not appear in the public detainee locator maintained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

What Charges Does Inés Gómez Mont Face in Mexico?

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is investigating Gómez Mont and her husband, attorney Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, over their alleged involvement in a scheme to divert public funds.

According to El Financiero, the investigation involves companies that obtained federal contracts to provide security and surveillance services at correctional facilities during the administration of former President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Mexican authorities allege that some of those funds were diverted through financial transactions designed to conceal their origin and destination.