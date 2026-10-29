Paty Manterola Reacts to Spain Train Crash, Reveals Planned Trip to Toledo
Posted on 10/28/26 at 21:36
- Paty Manterola had planned to travel to Toledo for work.
- She expressed her sadness in a social media message.
- She sent condolences to the families affected by the Spain train crash.
Paty Manterola revealed that she had planned to travel by train to Toledo for a television appearance when she learned about the deadly train crash in Spain’s Toledo province. The Mexican singer expressed her sadness and solidarity with the victims and their families.
The former member of Garibaldi is currently in Spain for professional engagements. According to her Instagram message, reproduced by Mezcalent and TVyNovelas, she had traveled to the country to perform a concert in Cáceres and participate in promotional interviews.
«I’m in Spain, where I came to perform at a concert in Cáceres and take part in a series of promotional interviews,» the actress wrote, explaining the purpose of her visit.
Paty Manterola’s Train Trip to Toledo Was Scheduled for the Next Day
¡URGENTE! https://t.co/PDrT1WcA6x
After the incident of two trains in Spain, it was reported that actress Paty Manterola would travel on that transportation.
Information coverage https://t.co/36bNy2Uob7
— @TVNotasmx (@TVNotasmx) October 28, 2026
Manterola explained that her planned train trip to Toledo was part of her professional schedule. In her Instagram post, she said she intended to travel the day after learning about the accident, without specifying a railway operator, departure time, or particular train service.
«Tomorrow I had planned to travel by train to Toledo to participate in a TV program,» she said in the message shared by Mezcalent. She added that news of the train crash had left her «heartbroken.»
Although headlines from both publications suggested that Manterola had narrowly escaped the tragedy, her statements do not establish that she had booked a ticket on either of the trains involved in the collision.
Her account confirms that she intended to travel to Toledo for work. However, the published excerpts do not indicate whether she planned to cancel her trip or change her upcoming professional commitments.
Paty Manterola: «There Are No Words for Such Pain»
The singer devoted the rest of her message to those affected by the tragedy. «I cannot stop thinking about the families who today have lost their loved ones,» she wrote, expressing her sorrow over the accident.
«What great sadness. There are no words for such pain,» Manterola added, accompanying her condolences with words of support for those grieving the loss of a loved one.
TVyNovelas also shared her message of sympathy and prayers: «From the bottom of my heart, I send you all my love and prayers.»
The performer wished the families strength and comfort during this difficult time. She ended her message with words of solidarity for the country she was visiting: «Today my heart is with you and with all of Spain.»
The Spain Train Crash That Prompted Her Message
According to reports, a high-speed train collided with the rear of another train that had stopped on the tracks in Spain’s Toledo province.
The reports cited at least 68 fatalities and described extensive damage to several train cars. News of the deadly collision prompted the Mexican singer’s public statement.
The publications reviewed documented Manterola’s personal reaction and professional commitments in Spain. However, they did not provide evidence directly linking her travel plans to either of the trains involved in the crash.