Paty Manterola had planned to travel to Toledo for work.

She expressed her sadness in a social media message.

She sent condolences to the families affected by the Spain train crash.

Paty Manterola revealed that she had planned to travel by train to Toledo for a television appearance when she learned about the deadly train crash in Spain’s Toledo province. The Mexican singer expressed her sadness and solidarity with the victims and their families.

The former member of Garibaldi is currently in Spain for professional engagements. According to her Instagram message, reproduced by Mezcalent and TVyNovelas, she had traveled to the country to perform a concert in Cáceres and participate in promotional interviews.

«I’m in Spain, where I came to perform at a concert in Cáceres and take part in a series of promotional interviews,» the actress wrote, explaining the purpose of her visit.

Paty Manterola’s Train Trip to Toledo Was Scheduled for the Next Day

¡URGENTE! https://t.co/PDrT1WcA6x

After the incident of two trains in Spain, it was reported that actress Paty Manterola would travel on that transportation.

Information coverage https://t.co/36bNy2Uob7 — @TVNotasmx (@TVNotasmx) October 28, 2026

Manterola explained that her planned train trip to Toledo was part of her professional schedule. In her Instagram post, she said she intended to travel the day after learning about the accident, without specifying a railway operator, departure time, or particular train service.

«Tomorrow I had planned to travel by train to Toledo to participate in a TV program,» she said in the message shared by Mezcalent. She added that news of the train crash had left her «heartbroken.»

Although headlines from both publications suggested that Manterola had narrowly escaped the tragedy, her statements do not establish that she had booked a ticket on either of the trains involved in the collision.

Her account confirms that she intended to travel to Toledo for work. However, the published excerpts do not indicate whether she planned to cancel her trip or change her upcoming professional commitments.