American actor Tom Skerritt, remembered for his performances in Alien, Top Gun, and MASH, died at 93. His family confirmed that the actor passed away on Wednesday, October 21, due to natural causes, as reported by People magazine on Thursday.

The news prompted a new look at the career of one of the most recognizable faces in American film and television. Skerritt built a career spanning over six decades, marked by military characters, family dramas, and productions that captivated different generations.

What Did Tom Skerritt, the Actor from 'Alien' and 'Top Gun,' Die Of?

Tom Skerritt, who starred in the TV series “Picket Fences” and appeared in movies ranging from “MASH” to “Alien,” “Top Gun,” “A River Runs Through It” and “Ted,” has died of natural causes at 93. https://t.co/13H8QfVBlc https://t.co/dLtAOQ0A7g — Variety (@Variety) October 22, 2026

The artist's family reported that his death occurred due to natural causes, without providing additional details about his final days. In a statement released by People, his relatives highlighted that behind his career was a man who was close, generous, and deeply interested in others. For his loved ones, the actor's legacy was not limited to his films, but also to the affection and wisdom he shared. His passing represents a loss for Hollywood, where he managed to stay relevant thanks to his versatility and presence in front of the cameras.