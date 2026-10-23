Tom Skerritt Dies at 93: Hollywood Bids Farewell to ‘Alien’ and ‘Top Gun’ Legend
Posted on 10/23/26 at 09:00
American actor Tom Skerritt, remembered for his performances in Alien, Top Gun, and MASH, died at 93. His family confirmed that the actor passed away on Wednesday, October 21, due to natural causes, as reported by People magazine on Thursday.
The news prompted a new look at the career of one of the most recognizable faces in American film and television. Skerritt built a career spanning over six decades, marked by military characters, family dramas, and productions that captivated different generations.
What Did Tom Skerritt, the Actor from 'Alien' and 'Top Gun,' Die Of?
Tom Skerritt, who starred in the TV series “Picket Fences” and appeared in movies ranging from “MASH” to “Alien,” “Top Gun,” “A River Runs Through It” and “Ted,” has died of natural causes at 93.
https://t.co/13H8QfVBlc https://t.co/dLtAOQ0A7g
— Variety (@Variety) October 22, 2026
The artist's family reported that his death occurred due to natural causes, without providing additional details about his final days. In a statement released by People, his relatives highlighted that behind his career was a man who was close, generous, and deeply interested in others. For his loved ones, the actor's legacy was not limited to his films, but also to the affection and wisdom he shared. His passing represents a loss for Hollywood, where he managed to stay relevant thanks to his versatility and presence in front of the cameras.
From 'MASH' to 'Alien': The Movies That Marked His Career
RIP Tom Skerritt. Viper, you are cleared to climb unrestricted. 🫡🇺🇸⚓️ https://t.co/pVxthv1ZcS
— Viking Sea Dub ™ (@VikingSeaDub) October 22, 2026
Born on August 25, 1933, in Detroit, Michigan, Skerritt joined the U.S. Air Force in 1951 before dedicating himself to acting. Later, he moved to Los Angeles, where he studied English literature and began to develop his acting skills through small theater productions.
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His film debut came in 1962 with War Hunt, a war movie in which he shared credits with Robert Redford and Sydney Pollack. However, his big opportunity arose in 1970, when he played the role of surgeon Duke Forrest in *M*A*S*H*, the famous satire directed by Robert Altman.
Tom Skerritt Left His Mark on Hollywood Alongside Tom Cruise
Tom Skerritt was a great actor.
Rip viper
Top Gun was a fantastic movie. https://t.co/BM3LbkuXqD
— QueenAuracle..Designs ✨ (@gr8tful88) October 22, 2026
In 1979, he played the role of Captain Dallas in Alien, a production that became a reference point for horror and science fiction films. Years later, he participated in Top Gun, where he brought to life Commander Mike "Viper" Metcalf, the instructor of the character played by Tom Cruise.
His career also achieved television recognition thanks to Picket Fences, a series in which he portrayed Sheriff Jimmy Brock during the 1990s. This work allowed him to win the 1993 Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, solidifying his professional prestige.
Who Are the Family Members Surviving Tom Skerritt?
The actor was married three times, and according to the information released by his family, he is survived by his wife Julie Tokashiki and five children. Andy, Erin, Matt, Colin, and Emiko are part of the family that now faces the farewell of the American actor.
His career demonstrates how a supporting actor can become an indispensable figure in productions that remain in the collective memory. From theater stages to major studios, Skerritt leaves behind a filmography that will continue to bring his talent to new generations of viewers.
Sources: Efe, TMZ