Daddy Yankee has secured his place in Latin Grammy history. On Wednesday, November 11, he received the Person of the Year tribute in Las Vegas and, according to EFE, became the first urban genre artist to be recognized with this honor by the Latin Recording Academy. Previous recipients include Raphael, Shakira, and Rubén Blades. And the best part? The celebration continues: the awards gala takes place this Thursday, November 12.

More than an award: the achievement of an entire culture

On the red carpet, the Puerto Rican artist wasn’t just talking about himself. He told EFE: “This represents not just my own achievement, but the achievement of an entire culture, of a whole genre, of many colleagues who started with me back in the 90s”.

He remembered the DJs, dancers, and fans who spread reggaeton from the neighborhoods of Puerto Rico. And he didn’t hold back: “At one point, the government saw us as criminals too. To get here, we had to make many sacrifices, we had to overcome social challenges, like prejudice, marginalization”.

His final message was for those who were there from the beginning: “More than anything, I want to emphasize all the people who were with us from day one and believed”. By the way, his mother accompanied him throughout the gala. Imagine that scene.

How the tribute night unfolded

According to EFE, the ceremony covered over three decades of his career with very different versions of his hits: a reggae-style “La despedida”, a classic “Gasolina”, and a salsa-style “I Like It Like That” and “¿Qué tengo que hacer?”.

There were also surprises. Sugarhill Gang took the stage with “Rapper’s Delight”, and salsa singer Óscar de León sang “Despacito” alongside Nathy Peluso. Jowell and Randy were also present.

And his colleagues poured on the praise: