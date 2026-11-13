Daddy Yankee, Latin Grammy Person of the Year: «the achievement of an entire culture»
Posted on 11/13/26 at 18:35
Daddy Yankee has secured his place in Latin Grammy history. On Wednesday, November 11, he received the Person of the Year tribute in Las Vegas and, according to EFE, became the first urban genre artist to be recognized with this honor by the Latin Recording Academy. Previous recipients include Raphael, Shakira, and Rubén Blades. And the best part? The celebration continues: the awards gala takes place this Thursday, November 12.
More than an award: the achievement of an entire culture
On the red carpet, the Puerto Rican artist wasn’t just talking about himself. He told EFE: “This represents not just my own achievement, but the achievement of an entire culture, of a whole genre, of many colleagues who started with me back in the 90s”.
He remembered the DJs, dancers, and fans who spread reggaeton from the neighborhoods of Puerto Rico. And he didn’t hold back: “At one point, the government saw us as criminals too. To get here, we had to make many sacrifices, we had to overcome social challenges, like prejudice, marginalization”.
His final message was for those who were there from the beginning: “More than anything, I want to emphasize all the people who were with us from day one and believed”. By the way, his mother accompanied him throughout the gala. Imagine that scene.
How the tribute night unfolded
According to EFE, the ceremony covered over three decades of his career with very different versions of his hits: a reggae-style “La despedida”, a classic “Gasolina”, and a salsa-style “I Like It Like That” and “¿Qué tengo que hacer?”.
There were also surprises. Sugarhill Gang took the stage with “Rapper’s Delight”, and salsa singer Óscar de León sang “Despacito” alongside Nathy Peluso. Jowell and Randy were also present.
And his colleagues poured on the praise:
- Alexander Delgado, from Gente de Zona, told EFE that Daddy Yankee represents “constancy, example, and discipline”.
- Pedro Capó described him as “a clean, genuine, and authentic guy”.
- Lenny Tavárez commented to EFE: “Barriers are being broken here, barriers that I think people don’t understand how hard they’re being broken”.
- Pablo Alborán said that “Ella me levantó” was the first reggaeton song he ever heard.
- Natalia Jiménez said: “He’s a great person, he deserves everything he has”.
Musical director Jean Rodríguez summed it up with Puerto Rican pride: “He reached the whole world and put our little island on the map, and that’s an immense pride for us”.
So what’s next? Daddy Yankee is already on to the next stage, with his album “La Postal” and as one of the headliners at Coachella. As he told EFE: “Being at Coachella, bringing the roots of reggaeton… The people are going to expect a great show. We’re going to have a good vibe”.
What’s to come: the Latin Grammy gala
If you’re left wanting more, here’s what’s next. The 27th edition of the Latin Grammys takes place this Thursday, November 12, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. It will be broadcast live starting at 5:00 p.m. local time, which is 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.
According to EFE, Rosalía, Karol G, Ca7riel, and Paco Amoroso, as well as Jorge Drexler, are each up for seven awards. Mexican producer Edgar Barrera leads with ten nominations. Barrera and Residente are also the most awarded in history, with 29 gramophones each. Among the nominees for Best New Artist is Sofia Monroy, whom we’ve already featured on MundoNow.
The presenter will be Roselyn Sánchez. Performers include Rosalía, Karol G, Anitta, Drexler, Nathy Peluso, Bad Gyal, Bizarrap, Mon Laferte, Carín León, Rawayana, Milo J, and Silvana Estrada, among others. There will also be a tribute to salsa legend Willie Colón, who passed away on February 21, and a celebration of the centenary of José Alfredo Jiménez’s birth.
The results will be announced during the gala, so for now, all we can do is wait. If you want to recall how the previous edition ended, check out when Bad Bunny celebrated his Latin Grammy with a message to Latinos.
From the neighborhood to the big stage: what does this story mean to you?
Take a moment to think about it. A genre that was born in the neighborhoods of Puerto Rico, which according to its own protagonist was viewed with suspicion, now has one of its pioneers as Person of the Year. How many times does something that starts on the street end up on the biggest stage?
Maybe you have your own song, your own memory of 90s reggaeton or “Gasolina” playing at a family party. Tonight is a good time to put it on, ask your parents or grandparents what they thought of that music when it came out, and compare. And if you want to follow the trail of those who come next, look at who’s competing tonight to be the next big Latin voice.
Sources: EFE, Las Vegas, November 11 and 12, 2026. Data consulted on November 12, 2026.
Main photo: EFE/Octavio Guzmán