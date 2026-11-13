Bobby Pulido Retires From Music After Latin Grammy Win, Will Take Seat in Congress
Posted on 11/12/26 at 20:48
The Texas singer of Mexican roots closed out nearly three decades of performing with an award for Tejano music, before taking his seat in Washington.
Singer Bobby Pulido announced on Thursday, November 12, that he is retiring from music, after winning a Latin Grammy for best Tejano music album. The artist will begin a new chapter as a member of the U.S. Congress.
– Why it matters: Pulido will leave the stage to represent Texas’ 15th District, a majority-Hispanic region where he won an election on November 3.
Bobby Pulido Retires After Winning a Latin Grammy
UPDATE: Bobby Pulido won the Latin Grammy for best Tejano album
“I’m retiring from music, and I leave filled with gratitute, so much love,” Pulido said in his acceptance speech
“We have to get to work to use our voice for something else,” he added
https://t.co/HcUrLNKoSX
— Oriana González (@ReporterOriana) November 12, 2026
The 53-year-old artist confirmed his decision during the pre-telecast ceremony of the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards.
His production Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 2/En Vivo) won the award for best Tejano music album.
The singer took the moment to thank the audience that has stood by him throughout his career and to express his pride in representing Texas.
“I’m retiring from music and I’m leaving filled with gratitude,” Pulido said during his acceptance speech.
– Key fact: The award comes after nearly three decades in music, during which Pulido became a leading figure in the Tejano genre.
Bobby Pulido Leaves the Stage to Work in Congress
🎤 Singer Bobby Pulido announced his definitive retirement from the stage after winning the award for Best Tejano Music Album at the 27th Latin Grammy Awards, held in Las Vegas.
With 31 years in music, the performer of Desvelado and Se Murió de Amor is closing his musical chapter to focus on his new responsibility as Representative-elect for Texas in the U.S. House of Representatives.
🗳️ Pulido won his third Latin Grammy in this category for Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 2/En Vivo). He previously won in 2022 and 2025.
His retirement comes after winning the November 3 election for Texas’ 15th District, with 62.3% of the vote (126,204 votes), against 37.7% for Republican Monica De La Cruz.
During his campaign, he focused his proposals on the cost of living, education and access to health care services.
🗣️ “I’m retiring from music and I’m leaving filled with gratitude,” he said as he received the award. His last concert was in Edinburg, Texas, the previous month.
#BobbyPulido #LatinGrammy #Texas
📷: File
— fronterainfo (@fronterainfo) November 12, 2026
The performer explained that his farewell is tied to the new responsibilities he will take on as Representative-elect in Washington.
“I love you all very much, and I’ll see you soon, because we have to represent and we have to get to work to use our voice for something else,” he said.
Pulido also expressed confidence in the new generations of artists who will keep developing the musical genre on which he built his career.
“Tejano music is in good hands, we have a lot of talent,” he said during the ceremony.
– What changes: Pulido will go from a career in entertainment to carrying out legislative duties in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Bobby Pulido Won the Election in Texas’ 15th District
Last November 3, Pulido won a seat in the U.S. Congress by defeating Republican Mónica De La Cruz.
His victory came on an election day in which Democrats also scored other important wins in Texas.
The 15th District includes communities in the Rio Grande Valley and rural areas in the southern part of the state, where the Hispanic population carries considerable weight.
According to the election information provided, approximately 81% of the district’s residents are Hispanic.
– The result: Pulido will join the House of Representatives as a member of the Democratic Party, after defeating the Republican candidate.
What’s Next for Bobby Pulido After His Music Retirement
The singer is expected to take his seat in January 2027, when his new chapter as a federal lawmaker will officially begin.
His work in Washington will involve taking part in debates, votes and decisions on federal matters that affect both his district and the rest of the country.
Pulido did not say during his speech whether he is considering any special performances or musical projects after his retirement.
For now, his message marks the end of his usual artistic career and the start of a political career with responsibilities to Texas voters.
Source: Efe