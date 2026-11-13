Bobby Pulido Retires From Music After Latin Grammy Win, Will Take Seat in Congress

The Texas singer of Mexican roots closed out nearly three decades of performing with an award for Tejano music, before taking his seat in Washington.

Singer Bobby Pulido announced on Thursday, November 12, that he is retiring from music, after winning a Latin Grammy for best Tejano music album. The artist will begin a new chapter as a member of the U.S. Congress.

– Why it matters: Pulido will leave the stage to represent Texas’ 15th District, a majority-Hispanic region where he won an election on November 3.

Bobby Pulido Retires After Winning a Latin Grammy

UPDATE: Bobby Pulido won the Latin Grammy for best Tejano album “I’m retiring from music, and I leave filled with gratitute, so much love,” Pulido said in his acceptance speech “We have to get to work to use our voice for something else,” he added

https://t.co/HcUrLNKoSX — Oriana González (@ReporterOriana) November 12, 2026

The 53-year-old artist confirmed his decision during the pre-telecast ceremony of the 27th annual Latin Grammy Awards.

His production Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 2/En Vivo) won the award for best Tejano music album.

The singer took the moment to thank the audience that has stood by him throughout his career and to express his pride in representing Texas.

“I’m retiring from music and I’m leaving filled with gratitude,” Pulido said during his acceptance speech.

– Key fact: The award comes after nearly three decades in music, during which Pulido became a leading figure in the Tejano genre.