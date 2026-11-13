Regina Torné died on November 11, 2026, at age 82.

ANDA confirmed her death without initially disclosing the cause.

The actress reportedly suffered a fall in 2025 that affected her mobility.

Mexican actress Regina Torné has died at the age of 82. Best known for portraying Mamá Elena in the acclaimed film Like Water for Chocolate and Gloria in El Chavo del 8, Torné died on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.

Mexico's National Association of Actors (ANDA) confirmed her death in a statement expressing condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues. The organization did not disclose the cause of death.

According to Infobae, El Financiero, and La Jornada, the actress had reportedly experienced health problems in recent months. However, there is no confirmed connection between those earlier difficulties and her death.

What Was Regina Torné's Cause of Death?

[caption id="attachment_1700673" align="alignnone" width="1200"] Regina Torné Dies at 82: 'Like Water for Chocolate' and 'El Chavo del 8' Actress - Regina Torné played Mamá Elena in Like Water for Chocolate (1992), a role for which she won the Ariel Award for Best Actress. Credit: MEZCALENT[/caption]

Regina Torné died on November 11, 2026, at age 82. Although ANDA confirmed her death, it did not disclose the cause. On November 12, a close friend told the television program De Primera Mano that the actress had suffered a heart attack, but her family has not publicly confirmed that account.

La Jornada reported that, according to television news coverage, Torné died at her home in Mexico City. No official medical report detailing the circumstances of her death has been released.

Infobae also reported that neither the actress's family nor her representatives had publicly confirmed whether she had been suffering from an illness before her death.