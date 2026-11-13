Regina Torné Dies at 82: ‘Like Water for Chocolate’ and ‘El Chavo del 8’ Actress
Posted on 11/12/26 at 20:30
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Regina Torné died on November 11, 2026, at age 82.
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ANDA confirmed her death without initially disclosing the cause.
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The actress reportedly suffered a fall in 2025 that affected her mobility.
Mexican actress Regina Torné has died at the age of 82. Best known for portraying Mamá Elena in the acclaimed film Like Water for Chocolate and Gloria in El Chavo del 8, Torné died on Wednesday, November 11, 2026.
Mexico's National Association of Actors (ANDA) confirmed her death in a statement expressing condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues. The organization did not disclose the cause of death.
According to Infobae, El Financiero, and La Jornada, the actress had reportedly experienced health problems in recent months. However, there is no confirmed connection between those earlier difficulties and her death.
What Was Regina Torné's Cause of Death?
Regina Torné died on November 11, 2026, at age 82. Although ANDA confirmed her death, it did not disclose the cause. On November 12, a close friend told the television program De Primera Mano that the actress had suffered a heart attack, but her family has not publicly confirmed that account.
La Jornada reported that, according to television news coverage, Torné died at her home in Mexico City. No official medical report detailing the circumstances of her death has been released.
Infobae also reported that neither the actress's family nor her representatives had publicly confirmed whether she had been suffering from an illness before her death.
The Fall That Reportedly Affected Regina Torné's Health
In January 2026, reports emerged that Regina Torné had suffered a fall in November 2025 while visiting family members.
According to Infobae and El Financiero, she reportedly spent several weeks hospitalized between November and December 2025 following the accident.
After being discharged, Torné reportedly required nursing assistance because of difficulties walking and moving independently.
However, her family and ANDA did not publicly confirm those reports. No verified information establishes that the fall contributed to her death.
Regina Torné Won an Ariel Award for 'Like Water for Chocolate'
Born in Villahermosa, Tabasco, as Rosa Virgen del Pilar Martina Incháustegui Anaya, Regina Torné began her entertainment career in 1962 as a jazz singer.
She transitioned into acting during the 1960s, appearing in films including Despedida de soltera, Sólo de noche vienes, and La señora Muerte.
One of her most internationally recognized performances came in the 1992 film Like Water for Chocolate, directed by Alfonso Arau and based on Laura Esquivel's novel. Torné portrayed Mamá Elena, the strict and authoritarian mother whose decisions shape the protagonist's life.
Her performance earned her the Ariel Award for Best Actress, one of the highest honors in Mexican cinema.
Regina Torné's Roles in 'El Chavo del 8' and Mexican Telenovelas
In 1978, Torné appeared in El Chavo del 8 as Gloria, Paty's aunt and a romantic interest of Don Ramón, portrayed by Ramón Valdés.
She also appeared in numerous telenovelas, including Clarisa, Retrato de familia, Amor en custodia, La loba, Cielo rojo, and Siempre tuya Acapulco.
After stepping away from television, she settled in Puebla, where she opened an acting academy to share her experience with aspiring performers.
Her death brings to a close a career spanning more than five decades in film, television, and theater. While colleagues and entertainment organizations continue to remember her work, her family's official account of the circumstances surrounding her death has not been made public.