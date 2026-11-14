Christian Cousins, Child Actor in ‘Kindergarten Cop,’ Dies at 43 After Liver Illness
Posted on 11/13/26 at 21:30
The child actor who shared the screen with Arnold Schwarzenegger died after facing health problems related to the liver, according to his brother.
Christian Cousins, remembered for his role in the film Kindergarten Cop (known in Spanish as Un detective en el kínder), starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, died at 43 after battling a liver disease.
– Why it matters: The death of the former child actor has once again drawn attention to his film career and the illness that affected his final days.
Christian Cousins Died After Battling a Liver Disease
«Kindergarten Cop» actor Christian Cousins has died at 43 💔🕊️ https://t.co/2MgTdjYzRK https://t.co/zTSAoQfczl
— TMZ (@TMZ) November 13, 2026
The news was shared by Jonas Roeser, the actor’s brother, in an Instagram post in which he gave details about his health.
Roeser explained that Christian was going through a difficult medical situation before his death, although he did not specify the diagnosis or the exact date he died.
YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED:: Bobby Pulido Announces His Retirement From Music After Winning a Latin Grammy: Now He Will Devote Himself to Congress
“He had been very sick, with a liver disease,” he wrote, recalling the difficulties his brother faced.
– The key fact: Christian Cousins was 43, and his family confirmed that he suffered from an illness related to liver function.
– What is not known: It has not been reported what specific illness he had or whether he had other medical complications.
Christian Cousins’ Brother Shares an Emotional Message
View this post on Instagram
Jonas Roeser recalled that he grew up watching Christian’s performances. Christian gained recognition during his childhood thanks to his appearances in film.
However, he said his brother was much more than the characters he played on camera.
“He was a character, full of passion and energy, with great stories and even bigger dreams,” he said in his post.
He also shared a farewell message: “I hope your soul is at rest and that you have found peace. You are my brother and we will miss you.”
– His farewell: Roeser expressed his hope that Christian has found peace after the physical suffering he endured during his illness.
What Did Christian Cousins, ‘Kindergarten Cop’ Actor, Die Of?
Although his brother confirmed that he had a liver disease, he did not reveal which specific condition caused his health to decline.
According to MedlinePlus, liver diseases include a range of disorders that affect the liver’s ability to perform its functions.
These conditions include hepatitis, cirrhosis and hemochromatosis, although none has been identified as Cousins’ diagnosis.
Mayo Clinic notes that some liver diseases can progress without obvious symptoms and, in severe cases, cause potentially life-threatening complications.
– Possible symptoms: Yellowing of the skin and eyes, abdominal pain, dark urine, nausea and loss of appetite.
– The complication: Some liver diseases can cause liver failure, depending on their cause and progression.
Christian Cousins Was Part of the Cast of ‘Kindergarten Cop’
Christian Cousins was part of the child cast of Kindergarten Cop, the 1990 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.
The movie, known in Spanish as Un detective en el kínder, combined comedy and action around a police officer who works undercover as a teacher.
His role in this production remained among the best-known work of his time as a child actor.
In his farewell, Jonas Roeser also said he found comfort in imagining Christian reunited with their mother and free of the pain he had suffered.
The family has not provided further medical details about his death.
Sources: El Financiero, SDP Noticias