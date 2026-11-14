Christian Cousins, Child Actor in ‘Kindergarten Cop,’ Dies at 43 After Liver Illness

The child actor who shared the screen with Arnold Schwarzenegger died after facing health problems related to the liver, according to his brother.

Christian Cousins, remembered for his role in the film Kindergarten Cop (known in Spanish as Un detective en el kínder), starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, died at 43 after battling a liver disease.

– Why it matters: The death of the former child actor has once again drawn attention to his film career and the illness that affected his final days.

Christian Cousins Died After Battling a Liver Disease

«Kindergarten Cop» actor Christian Cousins has died at 43 💔🕊️ https://t.co/2MgTdjYzRK https://t.co/zTSAoQfczl — TMZ (@TMZ) November 13, 2026

The news was shared by Jonas Roeser, the actor’s brother, in an Instagram post in which he gave details about his health.

Roeser explained that Christian was going through a difficult medical situation before his death, although he did not specify the diagnosis or the exact date he died.

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“He had been very sick, with a liver disease,” he wrote, recalling the difficulties his brother faced.

– The key fact: Christian Cousins was 43, and his family confirmed that he suffered from an illness related to liver function.

– What is not known: It has not been reported what specific illness he had or whether he had other medical complications.