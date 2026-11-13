Texas singer Bobby Pulido closed out nearly three decades of music with a Latin Grammy for Tejano music before heading to Congress.

Singer Bobby Pulido announced his retirement from music on Thursday, November 12, after winning a Latin Grammy for best Tejano album. The artist will begin a new chapter as a U.S. congressman.

– Why it matters: Pulido will leave the stage to represent Texas’ 15th district, a predominantly Hispanic region where he won an election on November 3.

Bobby Pulido Retires After Winning Latin Grammy

UPDATE: Bobby Pulido won the Latin Grammy for best Tejano album «I’m retiring from music, and I leave filled with gratitude, so much love,» Pulido said in his acceptance speech «We have to get to work to use our voice for something else,» he added

https://t.co/HcUrLNKoSX — Oriana González (@ReporterOriana) November 12, 2026

The 53-year-old artist confirmed his decision during the pre-ceremony for the 27th Latin Grammy Awards.

His production Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 2/En Vivo) won the award for best Tejano album.

Pulido took the opportunity to thank the audience that accompanied him throughout his career and express his pride in representing Texas.

«I’m retiring from music and I’m leaving filled with gratitude,» Pulido said during his acceptance speech.

– The fact: The recognition comes after nearly three decades of music career, during which Pulido became a figure in the Tejano genre.