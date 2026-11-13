Bobby Pulido Announces Retirement from Music After Winning Latin Grammy: Now He’ll Focus on Congress
Posted on 11/13/26 at 09:30
Texas singer Bobby Pulido closed out nearly three decades of music with a Latin Grammy for Tejano music before heading to Congress.
Singer Bobby Pulido announced his retirement from music on Thursday, November 12, after winning a Latin Grammy for best Tejano album. The artist will begin a new chapter as a U.S. congressman.
– Why it matters: Pulido will leave the stage to represent Texas’ 15th district, a predominantly Hispanic region where he won an election on November 3.
Bobby Pulido Retires After Winning Latin Grammy
UPDATE: Bobby Pulido won the Latin Grammy for best Tejano album
«I’m retiring from music, and I leave filled with gratitude, so much love,» Pulido said in his acceptance speech
«We have to get to work to use our voice for something else,» he added
https://t.co/HcUrLNKoSX
— Oriana González (@ReporterOriana) November 12, 2026
The 53-year-old artist confirmed his decision during the pre-ceremony for the 27th Latin Grammy Awards.
His production Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 2/En Vivo) won the award for best Tejano album.
Pulido took the opportunity to thank the audience that accompanied him throughout his career and express his pride in representing Texas.
«I’m retiring from music and I’m leaving filled with gratitude,» Pulido said during his acceptance speech.
– The fact: The recognition comes after nearly three decades of music career, during which Pulido became a figure in the Tejano genre.
Bobby Pulido Leaves the Stage to Work in Congress
🎤 Singer Bobby Pulido announced his definitive retirement from the stage after winning the award for Best Tejano Album at the 27th Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.
With 31 years of career, the interpreter of Desvelado and Se Murió de Amor closes his musical stage to focus on his new responsibility as an elected representative in the U.S. House of Representatives for Texas.
🗳️ Pulido won his third Latin Grammy in this category for Bobby Pulido & Friends Una Tuya y Una Mía (Vol. 2/En Vivo). He previously won in 2022 and 2025.
His retirement comes after winning the November 3 election for Texas’ 15th district, with 62.3% of the vote (126,204 votes), against Republican Monica De La Cruz’s 37.7%.
During his campaign, he focused on proposals related to the cost of living, education, and access to health services.
🗣️ “I’m retiring from music and I’m leaving filled with gratitude,” he expressed when receiving the award. His last concert was in Edinburg, Texas, the previous month.
#BobbyPulido #LatinGrammy #Texas
📷: Archive
— fronterainfo (@fronterainfo) November 12, 2026
The artist explained that his farewell is related to the new responsibilities he will assume as an elected representative in Washington.
«I love you all and we’ll see each other soon, because we have to represent and get to work to use our voice for something else,» he said.
Pulido also expressed confidence in the new generations of artists who will continue to develop the musical genre with which he built his career.
«Tejano music is in good hands, we have a lot of talent,» he assured during the ceremony.
– What’s changing: Pulido will go from a career dedicated to entertainment to exercising legislative functions in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Bobby Pulido Won the Election in Texas’ 15th District
Last November 3, Pulido won a seat in the U.S. Congress by defeating Republican Mónica De La Cruz.
His victory occurred during an election day in which Democrats also achieved other important victories in Texas.
The 15th district includes communities in the Rio Grande Valley and rural areas in the southern part of the state, where the Hispanic population has significant weight.
According to electoral information, approximately 81% of the district’s inhabitants are Hispanic.
– The result: Pulido will arrive at the House of Representatives as a member of the Democratic Party, after defeating the Republican candidate.
What’s Next for Bobby Pulido After His Musical Retirement
The singer is scheduled to take office in January 2027, when he will officially begin his new stage as a federal legislator.
His work in Washington will involve participating in debates, votes, and decisions on federal matters that affect both his district and the rest of the country.
Pulido did not detail during his speech whether he plans future special performances or musical projects after his retirement.
For now, his message marks the end of his regular artistic career and the beginning of a political career with responsibilities to the voters of Texas.
Source: Efe