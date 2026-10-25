Netflix for Halloween: 10 Movies for a Marathon That Can Keep You Up
Posted on 10/25/26 at 17:17
- Ten movies for a marathon.
- Suspense, killers, and supernatural threats.
- Availability varies by territory.
Halloween invites you to turn off the lights, but choosing a movie requires deciding first between psychological tension, explicit violence, or supernatural threats.
1. Run Rabbit Run (2023) features a mother, played by Sarah Snook, whose daughter begins to express disturbing memories of another life.
2. Creep (2014) turns a recording assignment into an unsettling relationship between a cameraman and a client with unpredictable behavior.
Both work for those who prefer to distrust characters rather than wait for a succession of attacks. It’s best to watch them without knowing their outcomes.
Killers on Netflix: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Fear Street
3. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) brings back Leatherface when newcomers disrupt the tranquility of a town marked by violence.
4. Fear Street, Part 1: 1994 (2021) follows teenagers investigating a chain of murders linked to an ancient curse.
These proposals prioritize chases, confrontations, and blood; they are suitable for viewers seeking a more intense experience.
To organize the night, they can occupy the central segment of the marathon. Check the violence warnings before including them in a gathering.
Dark Comedy: The Trip and The Conference
5. The Trip (2021) brings together a married couple on a getaway where both hide homicidal intentions and find unexpected complications.
6. The Conference (2023) transforms a work retreat into a hunt when a killer threatens the participants.
The appeal of this combination comes from the interplay between absurd situations and moments of danger, making it a great choice for those who enjoy commenting on events as they unfold.
Its humor present does not overshadow the graphic content, so it’s important to assess how much gore your guests can handle before selecting these scenarios for a group setting.
Unsettling Houses: Malevolent and I’m the Beautiful Thing That Lives in This House
7. Malevolent (2018) follows two brothers who fake investigating paranormal phenomena with a case that puts their own deception in doubt.
8. I’m the Beautiful Thing That Lives in This House (2016) follows a nurse who arrives to care for a writer in a disturbing house.
They are options for a session focused on closed spaces, suspicions, and uncomfortable atmospheres. Their proposal favors a careful look at the details.
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Watching them with few distractions allows you to follow the visual and audio cues better. Not all horror movies need to maintain the same pace.
Supernatural Threats: The Ritual and In the Tall Grass
9. The Ritual (2017) places friends in a Swedish forest where a hike turns into a threatening encounter.
10. In the Tall Grass (2019) traps two brothers in a field from which it’s impossible to find a way out.
Both allow you to close the night with open scenarios that, paradoxically, produce a sense of enclosure. Nature stops offering a safe route.
The selection brings together titles from Netflix guides; availability changes by territory. In the United States, verify each movie in your account before scheduling it.
SOURCE: catamarcaya