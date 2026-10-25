Ten movies for a marathon.

Suspense, killers, and supernatural threats.

Availability varies by territory.

Halloween invites you to turn off the lights, but choosing a movie requires deciding first between psychological tension, explicit violence, or supernatural threats.

1. Run Rabbit Run (2023) features a mother, played by Sarah Snook, whose daughter begins to express disturbing memories of another life.

2. Creep (2014) turns a recording assignment into an unsettling relationship between a cameraman and a client with unpredictable behavior.

Both work for those who prefer to distrust characters rather than wait for a succession of attacks. It’s best to watch them without knowing their outcomes.

Killers on Netflix: The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and Fear Street

3. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022) brings back Leatherface when newcomers disrupt the tranquility of a town marked by violence.

4. Fear Street, Part 1: 1994 (2021) follows teenagers investigating a chain of murders linked to an ancient curse.

These proposals prioritize chases, confrontations, and blood; they are suitable for viewers seeking a more intense experience.