Maluma’s World Tour to Visit 17 U.S. Cities in 2027
Posted on 11/08/26 at 11:30
Maluma's world tour is now official. On Friday, November 6, 2026, the Colombian singer announced the «Loco X Volver World Tour 2027» with a surprise presentation at Miami International Airport. The tour will kick off on February 5, 2027, in Bogotá, according to his official website.
- More than 60 cities in Latin America, North America, Europe, and Africa, with 17 cities in the United States and two in Canada, according to the official website.
- The only published dates are Bogotá (February 5, 2027) and Buenos Aires (February 19 and 20, 2027).
- For the United States, no dates, venues, prices, or ticket sale dates are available yet.
Why it matters: the tour will visit many U.S. cities with large Latin American communities, ten years after his first world tour. For now, it's best to stay informed and avoid fake offers.
U.S. Cities on the Tour
Maluma announced the tour at the American Airlines terminal at Miami Airport, in front of travelers waiting for flights to Colombia. With his band, he performed «Según quién», «Felices los 4», «Hawái», and «Loco x volver», according to Billboard Español, which also reported on the release of the tour's official video on the same day.
According to the official website (maluma.online/tour), these are the U.S. cities included, still without dates:
- California: Los Angeles, Ontario, and Sacramento
- Florida: Orlando, Miami, and Tampa
- Texas: San Antonio and El Paso
- New York and New Jersey: Brooklyn and Newark
- Other cities: Chicago (Illinois), Reading (Pennsylvania), Charlotte (North Carolina), Atlanta (Georgia), Boston (Massachusetts), Washington D.C., and Phoenix (Arizona)
In Canada, the official website mentions Toronto and Montreal.
Latin America, Europe, and Africa
According to the official website, the tour will start at El Corazón de Bogotá Arena and continue with two nights at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, on February 19 and 20, 2027. These are the only published dates so far.
Additionally, the list includes Córdoba (Argentina), Santa Cruz (Bolivia), Asunción, Santiago, Lima, San José (Costa Rica), Managua, San Salvador, and Guatemala City. In Mexico, seven cities are listed: Monterrey, San Luis Potosí, Guadalajara, Querétaro, Puebla, Veracruz, and Mexico City.
In Europe and Africa, the list includes Rabat, Lisbon, Braga, Barcelona, Valencia, Madrid, Cologne, Berlin, Antwerp, Paris, Milan, Zurich, Vienna, Krakow, Budapest, and Pristina. According to a Visa statement on November 6, more cities in South America, Central America, and Mexico will be added in the coming weeks.
When Do Tickets Go On Sale?
In the United States and Canada, there is no information on ticket sales yet. The official website does not publish dates, venues, or prices, and local media outlets like Telemundo 48 El Paso and KFOX, cited by Hoodline, reported the same about El Paso.
In Latin America, Visa is the main sponsor and official payment partner, according to their statement. Those with Visa cards will have an exclusive pre-sale starting on Monday, November 9, for Bogotá and Thursday, November 12, for Argentina. In these markets, it will also be possible to pay in installments with Visa.
Until the announcement for the United States is made, it's best to follow the official website and be wary of fake resale offers before the official sale begins.
A Return to His Roots, Ten Years Later
The tour is named after «Loco X Volver», Maluma's seventh studio album, released in May 2026. According to Billboard Español, the album is about returning to his roots and reconnecting with the people and places that shaped him. If you want to stay up-to-date with his music, you can read Pedro Capó, Maluma, and Rauw Alejandro shake up Latin music with new releases. According to EFE, the setlist will include songs from the album and his greatest hits.
EFE also reported that the tour is produced by Fenix Entertainment and Cárdenas Marketing Network (CMN), with a new stage concept and visual proposal created for the show. Before the announcement, there was a two-week campaign with clues in Madrid, Bogotá, Buenos Aires, New York, and Mexico City, with street installations inspired by Colombian vendors, according to Billboard Español.
The tour comes a decade after the «Maluma World Tour 2017», his first world tour, which, according to EFE, included 105 concerts and over a million tickets sold. EFE recalls that the artist, born Juan Luis Londoño Arias in Medellín, has filled venues like New York's Madison Square Garden and Miami's Kaseya Center.
In his statement, Maluma said: «This tour is my way of thanking you and reminding you that, no matter how far we go, wherever my people are, I'll always be home».
Sources: EFE via Primicias; Billboard Español; Maluma's official website; Visa; Telemundo 48 El Paso; Hoodline. Data consulted on November 7, 2026.