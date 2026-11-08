Maluma's world tour is now official. On Friday, November 6, 2026, the Colombian singer announced the «Loco X Volver World Tour 2027» with a surprise presentation at Miami International Airport. The tour will kick off on February 5, 2027, in Bogotá, according to his official website.

More than 60 cities in Latin America, North America, Europe, and Africa, with 17 cities in the United States and two in Canada, according to the official website.

The only published dates are Bogotá (February 5, 2027) and Buenos Aires (February 19 and 20, 2027).

For the United States, no dates, venues, prices, or ticket sale dates are available yet.

Why it matters: the tour will visit many U.S. cities with large Latin American communities, ten years after his first world tour. For now, it's best to stay informed and avoid fake offers.

U.S. Cities on the Tour

Maluma announced the tour at the American Airlines terminal at Miami Airport, in front of travelers waiting for flights to Colombia. With his band, he performed «Según quién», «Felices los 4», «Hawái», and «Loco x volver», according to Billboard Español, which also reported on the release of the tour's official video on the same day.

According to the official website (maluma.online/tour), these are the U.S. cities included, still without dates:

California : Los Angeles, Ontario, and Sacramento

: Los Angeles, Ontario, and Sacramento Florida : Orlando, Miami, and Tampa

: Orlando, Miami, and Tampa Texas : San Antonio and El Paso

: San Antonio and El Paso New York and New Jersey : Brooklyn and Newark

: Brooklyn and Newark Other cities: Chicago (Illinois), Reading (Pennsylvania), Charlotte (North Carolina), Atlanta (Georgia), Boston (Massachusetts), Washington D.C., and Phoenix (Arizona)

In Canada, the official website mentions Toronto and Montreal.

Latin America, Europe, and Africa

According to the official website, the tour will start at El Corazón de Bogotá Arena and continue with two nights at the Movistar Arena in Buenos Aires, on February 19 and 20, 2027. These are the only published dates so far.