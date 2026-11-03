José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay confirm their separation.

Both say they will remain committed to raising their daughter together.

Paola responds sharply to criticism on Instagram.

José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay have confirmed their separation after nearly seven years together and months of speculation about problems in their relationship. The couple announced the news in a video posted on Instagram on November 1, 2026.

The son of Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo explained that they had made the decision some time ago but needed to find the right moment to share it publicly. Both emphasized that they will remain involved in their daughter Tessa’s life and prioritize her well-being.

Why Did José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay Break Up?

In the video, Paola was the first to address the breakup, acknowledging that they had kept the decision private because they were not yet ready to announce it publicly.

«We decided this some time ago, but we weren’t ready to tell you,» the content creator said, according to statements reported by Infobae and Quién magazine.

José Eduardo confirmed that their romantic relationship had ended, emphasizing that they had separated on good terms and still cared deeply for each other.

«We made the decision to separate, with much love and much respect, especially for our daughter,» the actor explained during the announcement.