José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay Split: Reasons and Instagram Reaction
Posted on 11/02/26 at 21:45
- José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay confirm their separation.
- Both say they will remain committed to raising their daughter together.
- Paola responds sharply to criticism on Instagram.
José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay have confirmed their separation after nearly seven years together and months of speculation about problems in their relationship. The couple announced the news in a video posted on Instagram on November 1, 2026.
The son of Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo explained that they had made the decision some time ago but needed to find the right moment to share it publicly. Both emphasized that they will remain involved in their daughter Tessa’s life and prioritize her well-being.
Why Did José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay Break Up?
In the video, Paola was the first to address the breakup, acknowledging that they had kept the decision private because they were not yet ready to announce it publicly.
«We decided this some time ago, but we weren’t ready to tell you,» the content creator said, according to statements reported by Infobae and Quién magazine.
José Eduardo confirmed that their romantic relationship had ended, emphasizing that they had separated on good terms and still cared deeply for each other.
«We made the decision to separate, with much love and much respect, especially for our daughter,» the actor explained during the announcement.
José Eduardo Derbez Explains What Went Wrong in Their Relationship
Speaking to reporters afterward, in comments reported by Infobae, José Eduardo acknowledged that the couple had experienced a difficult period during which they tried to work through their differences.
«Obviously, it’s not something easy. It’s a decision we made a while ago. We thought it through and talked about it a lot,» he said, describing the process that led to their breakup.
The actor explained that they had considered staying together and tried to resolve their relationship problems, but ultimately could not make things work.
«Relationships have ups and downs, but sometimes there are more downs,» he acknowledged. He also denied that infidelity had caused their separation.
Paola Dalay Responds to Criticism on Instagram After Breakup
Hours after the announcement, Paola faced negative comments on social media. One Instagram user accused her of seeking attention after she shared photographs from the Mexican Grand Prix.
«Well, no wonder. She was already posting pictures with other people. It looks like she enjoys attracting attention,» the user commented, according to Infobae.
The influencer responded directly, questioning how people outside the relationship could claim to know the reasons behind the breakup.
«How amusing that people suddenly think they’re fortune tellers and know why and how everything happened,» Paola wrote, adding that her critics had no firsthand knowledge of what had happened in her home.
What Will Happen to José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay’s Daughter Tessa?
Although they are no longer a couple, both said they will continue sharing parental responsibilities for their daughter Tessa, who was born on June 30, 2024.
«We will always look after our daughter and do what’s best for her,» José Eduardo said in the video.
Paola also clarified that their separation does not mean they will stop appearing together in public: «And you’ll still see us together sometimes.»
José Eduardo Derbez and Paola Dalay Breakup Rumors Began Months Earlier
Speculation began in July, when Paola deleted photographs of the couple from Instagram and José Eduardo traveled to Spain with their daughter, without Paola accompanying them.
In August, the actor denied that they had separated. Paola also dismissed the rumors in October, although the couple have now confirmed that they had been experiencing relationship difficulties for some time.
Their relationship began on Instagram in 2019, when José Eduardo replied to one of Paola’s posts. After meeting in person in Toluca, they began a relationship that came to an end in November 2026.