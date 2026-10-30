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Patrick Stewart, Star Trek and X-Men Actor, Dies at 86
Patrick Stewart dies at 86 after battling Alzheimer's disease and Lewy body dementia. The actor leaves a six-decade legacy.
By  Ernesto Iván Vargas Martínez
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¿De qué murió Patrick Stewart, protagonista de Star Trek? Patrick Stewart Dies at 86: Star Trek and X-Men Star's Cause of Death
Foto Los Angeles (United States), 29/10/2026.- (FILE) – British actor Sir Patrick Stewart poses after signing his prints in a cement during hands and footprints ceremony at the Chinese Theater in Hollywood, California, USA, 13 January 2020 (reissued 29 October 2026). Acclaimed stage veteran and global screen icon Patrick Stewart died at his home in Los Angeles at the age of 86 on 28 October 2026, his family announced on 29 October 2026. EFE/EPA/ETIENNE LAURENT

Posted on 10/30/26 at 06:00

British actor Patrick Stewart, internationally renowned for portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor X in X-Men, dies at age 86 in Los Angeles.

According to his longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, Stewart died Wednesday night at his Los Angeles home following a brief illness involving Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Why it matters: His death marks a significant loss for the science fiction community and British theater, where he built an acclaimed career spanning more than six decades.

Patrick Stewart Dies After Battling Alzheimer’s and Lewy Body Dementia

Stewart’s family said in a statement that the actor had experienced a brief period of illness. The message emphasized the peace and serenity surrounding his final moments.

The actor had Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive condition that affects memory and cognitive abilities, and Lewy body dementia, a neurological disorder that can affect thinking, movement, and behavior.

Patrick Stewart’s death prompted tributes from across the entertainment industry. Marvel expressed its condolences, recognizing his professionalism, generosity, and contributions to cinema.

Stewart was set to reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday, returning as one of the most recognizable characters in the X-Men franchise.

Patrick Stewart’s Career: From Star Trek to X-Men

Born in Yorkshire, England, in 1940, Stewart began his acting career onstage. Joining the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1966 helped establish his reputation as a distinguished classical actor.

He achieved international fame in 1987 when he took command of the USS Enterprise as Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, a television series that ran for seven seasons.

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Jean-Luc Picard became known for his intelligence, diplomatic skills, and leadership. Stewart returned to the character decades later in Star Trek: Picard, which aired from 2020 to 2023.

In 2000, Stewart expanded his global popularity by portraying Professor Charles Xavier, also known as Professor X, in X-Men. He starred alongside Ian McKellen, who played Magneto and became one of his closest friends.

Patrick Stewart’s Legacy Beyond Star Trek and Hollywood

In 2010, Queen Elizabeth II knighted Stewart for his contributions to drama, recognizing his place among Britain’s most distinguished performers.

He also won three Laurence Olivier Awards and lent his voice to the animated comedy series American Dad! for more than two decades, showcasing his versatility as a performer.

Away from the screen, Stewart spoke openly about witnessing domestic violence during his childhood and described acting as a personal refuge.

What’s next: His legacy will endure through his film and television performances, his theatrical achievements, and the generations of actors inspired by his work.

Source: CNN

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