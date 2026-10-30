British actor Patrick Stewart, internationally renowned for portraying Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek and Professor X in X-Men, dies at age 86 in Los Angeles.

According to his longtime spokesperson, Kelly Bush Novak, Stewart died Wednesday night at his Los Angeles home following a brief illness involving Alzheimer’s disease and Lewy body dementia.

Why it matters: His death marks a significant loss for the science fiction community and British theater, where he built an acclaimed career spanning more than six decades.

Patrick Stewart Dies After Battling Alzheimer’s and Lewy Body Dementia

Patrick Stewart, an actor known for his roles in «Star Trek» and the «X-Men» film franchise, has died at the age of 86, his family announced Thursday. https://t.co/6WzUdZbFvh https://t.co/qMQlBoxkHC — ABC News (@ABC) October 29, 2026

Stewart’s family said in a statement that the actor had experienced a brief period of illness. The message emphasized the peace and serenity surrounding his final moments.

The actor had Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive condition that affects memory and cognitive abilities, and Lewy body dementia, a neurological disorder that can affect thinking, movement, and behavior.

Patrick Stewart’s death prompted tributes from across the entertainment industry. Marvel expressed its condolences, recognizing his professionalism, generosity, and contributions to cinema.

Stewart was set to reprise his role as Professor Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday, returning as one of the most recognizable characters in the X-Men franchise.