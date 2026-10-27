Trump commented on Nicki Minaj’s physique during his Michigan rally speech.

The rapper stood up and waved to the crowd.

Both traveled together to the Republican rally.

Donald Trump interrupted his speech at a Michigan rally to comment on Nicki Minaj’s backside and ask her to stand before the crowd. According to EFE, the president praised her «beautiful ass» and added, «Stand up. That’s hard to miss.»

The incident took place on Sunday, October 25, in Port Huron, during a campaign event supporting Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. The rapper was among the attendees when Trump made the remark.

According to a report by Geovanni Rodríguez Catarino provided for this article, Minaj stood up and waved as the crowd applauded. The exchange was captured on video.

Trump’s Comment About Nicki Minaj During His Speech

Trump: I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before, Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss. Stand up. https://t.co/5UJQ6gEBTO — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 25, 2026

Trump shifted his remarks toward Nicki Minaj while discussing the physical appearance of other politicians. After asking the rapper to stand, he acknowledged going off topic and said he hoped his comment had not offended her.

The president continued praising Minaj, emphasizing that she had supported him for a long time. The rapper initially responded by standing and waving, with no direct response to the remark about her body reported at that moment.

The encounter took place during the campaign ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine control of the U.S. Congress.