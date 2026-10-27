Trump Comments on Nicki Minaj’s Body, Asks Her to Stand at Michigan Rally
Posted on 10/27/26 at 14:00
- Trump commented on Nicki Minaj’s physique during his Michigan rally speech.
- The rapper stood up and waved to the crowd.
- Both traveled together to the Republican rally.
Donald Trump interrupted his speech at a Michigan rally to comment on Nicki Minaj’s backside and ask her to stand before the crowd. According to EFE, the president praised her «beautiful ass» and added, «Stand up. That’s hard to miss.»
The incident took place on Sunday, October 25, in Port Huron, during a campaign event supporting Mike Rogers, the Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate. The rapper was among the attendees when Trump made the remark.
According to a report by Geovanni Rodríguez Catarino provided for this article, Minaj stood up and waved as the crowd applauded. The exchange was captured on video.
Trump’s Comment About Nicki Minaj During His Speech
Trump: I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before, Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss. Stand up. https://t.co/5UJQ6gEBTO
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 25, 2026
Trump shifted his remarks toward Nicki Minaj while discussing the physical appearance of other politicians. After asking the rapper to stand, he acknowledged going off topic and said he hoped his comment had not offended her.
The president continued praising Minaj, emphasizing that she had supported him for a long time. The rapper initially responded by standing and waving, with no direct response to the remark about her body reported at that moment.
The encounter took place during the campaign ahead of the November 3 midterm elections, which will determine control of the U.S. Congress.
Trump and Nicki Minaj Traveled Together on Air Force One
After telling the crowd that Nicki Minaj had a beautiful ass that is hard to miss, US president Donald Trump got her to stand up so everyone could see! 🍑👀 What a great president! https://t.co/2v2K6ySAjm
— Dr. Bubba Booty (@dr_bubbabooty) October 26, 2026
Before the Michigan rally, the Trinidadian rapper traveled with Trump aboard Air Force One. White House communications director Steven Cheung shared a video on X showing Minaj praising the president’s policies from inside the presidential aircraft.
«I think we may have found the new White House press secretary,» Cheung wrote. According to EFE, Minaj reacted to the post with a laughing emoji.
In Port Huron, Trump sought to rally support for Rogers, who is facing Democrat Abdul El-Sayed in a closely contested U.S. Senate race.
Trump and Nicki Minaj: From Immigration Criticism to Political Support
#AirForceOneBARBIE ✈️ https://t.co/REMx618QHj
— Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) October 25, 2026
Nicki Minaj went from criticizing policies during Trump’s first administration to becoming one of his most vocal celebrity supporters. The rapper has participated in government events and described herself as his «number one fan.»
In 2018, Minaj revealed that she had entered the United States without legal immigration status at age five. At the time, she criticized the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant families.
According to the report provided, Minaj reaffirmed her commitment to supporting Trump and urged voters to back Republican candidates. She also expressed how honored she felt to work alongside the president.
What Happened With Nicki Minaj’s Gold Card?
Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ https://t.co/petoprxVoX
— Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026
In January, Nicki Minaj claimed that Trump had given her a free «gold card,» associated with a program offering a pathway to permanent U.S. residency for foreigners who contribute $1 million to the federal government.
However, officials told The New York Times, according to EFE, that the card was merely a souvenir. The rapper had already held permanent resident status for approximately two decades.
Given her immigration status, Minaj was eligible to apply for U.S. citizenship, a process she said she was already pursuing.
🚨 Donald J. Trump:
«I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before: Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss.» https://t.co/ITuADMPyZg
— Wolf Brief (@wolfbrief_) October 26, 2026