Los Tigres del Norte respond to allegations of censorship.

NPR temporarily removed a speech supporting Latino immigrants.

The band thanks its supporters after the message is restored.

Los Tigres del Norte have broken their silence over the NPR Tiny Desk censorship controversy. The Mexican band responded after part of a speech addressing the experiences of Latino immigrants was temporarily removed from the YouTube version of its Tiny Desk performance.

The group shared a video of journalist and producer Félix Contreras’ remarks on Instagram, accompanied by a statement defending the importance of allowing Latino communities to tell their stories.

«Because every voice counts and every space matters, because we believe that what we have to say deserves to be heard, not censored,» the band, known as Los Jefes de Jefes, wrote.

What Did Los Tigres del Norte Say About the Tiny Desk Controversy?

Through social media, the musicians thanked those who questioned the removal of the speech and supported efforts to restore it to the performance.

«Throughout our history, the experiences and feelings of our people have been the inspiration for our music,» the group stated.

The band members explained that they had made every effort to ensure the message was available again because of its importance to both the musicians and their audience.

«Your support reminds us that music can unite us beyond any border,» they added in their Instagram statement.