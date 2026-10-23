Los Tigres del Norte Respond to NPR Censorship Controversy Over Tiny Desk Speech
Posted on 10/23/26 at 17:09
- Los Tigres del Norte respond to allegations of censorship.
- NPR temporarily removed a speech supporting Latino immigrants.
- The band thanks its supporters after the message is restored.
Los Tigres del Norte have broken their silence over the NPR Tiny Desk censorship controversy. The Mexican band responded after part of a speech addressing the experiences of Latino immigrants was temporarily removed from the YouTube version of its Tiny Desk performance.
The group shared a video of journalist and producer Félix Contreras’ remarks on Instagram, accompanied by a statement defending the importance of allowing Latino communities to tell their stories.
«Because every voice counts and every space matters, because we believe that what we have to say deserves to be heard, not censored,» the band, known as Los Jefes de Jefes, wrote.
What Did Los Tigres del Norte Say About the Tiny Desk Controversy?
Through social media, the musicians thanked those who questioned the removal of the speech and supported efforts to restore it to the performance.
«Throughout our history, the experiences and feelings of our people have been the inspiration for our music,» the group stated.
The band members explained that they had made every effort to ensure the message was available again because of its importance to both the musicians and their audience.
«Your support reminds us that music can unite us beyond any border,» they added in their Instagram statement.
What Message About Latino Immigrants Did NPR Remove?
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The controversy began when viewers noticed that part of Félix Contreras’ introduction had disappeared from the Tiny Desk concert video published on YouTube.
Contreras, a journalist and producer of NPR’s Alt.Latino, had addressed the challenges facing Latino communities in the United States before introducing the musicians.
«Our community is under attack and it’s not the first time,» Contreras said, referring to historical experiences of discrimination and the dehumanization of Latino communities.
The journalist emphasized the importance of Los Tigres del Norte to immigrant families, recognizing the band’s decades-long role in telling stories that reflect their experiences.
He also praised the musicians for helping restore a sense of humanity to those communities, expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to introduce them.
Why Did NPR Remove Félix Contreras’ Speech From Tiny Desk?
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The removal prompted criticism across social media, with some viewers accusing NPR Music of censoring a message addressing the treatment of Latino immigrants in the United States.
According to reporting by journalist Ray Macías on October 22, NPR explained that Tiny Desk concerts generally do not include introductions by hosts or presenters in their published recordings.
NPR said the material had been temporarily removed for an editorial review, acknowledging that the speech addressed an «emotional and complex» subject. The network’s public editor later explained that the review involved questions about whether the remarks complied with NPR’s editorial standards.
The network subsequently restored the complete introduction. Félix Contreras confirmed that the original version had returned to NPR’s website, and the full speech was also restored to YouTube by October 18.
What Songs Did Los Tigres del Norte Perform at Tiny Desk?
The performance was part of NPR’s Hispanic Heritage Month celebrations and highlighted the band’s connection with Mexican and Latino communities.
Los Tigres del Norte opened the concert with «Somos más americanos,» a song exploring Mexican identity, immigration, and the historical relationship between Mexico and the United States.
The group also performed «Golpes en el corazón,» «Quiero volar contigo,» «Ni parientes somos,» and «La puerta negra.»
Rolling Stone en Español and EL PAÍS highlighted the cultural significance of the performance and its connection to the experiences of migrants.
The controversy renewed discussion about Los Tigres del Norte’s longstanding role in giving voice to the experiences and stories of Latino communities in the United States.