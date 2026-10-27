El Komanche's representative publicly confirmed his death.

The cause of death has not been officially confirmed.

Fellow content creators shared farewells and called for respect.

El Komanche has died at age 30. The cause of death of El Komanche, a Salvadoran streamer, had not been publicly confirmed at the time of the initial reports. His representative, Byron Reyes, confirmed the death, while authorities investigated the discovery of a person found dead in Monterrey, Nuevo León.

According to SDPnoticias and López-Dóriga Digital, the content creator's real name was Carlos Mauricio Gómez. News of El Komanche's death prompted farewell messages from fellow streamers and followers of his gaming broadcasts.

El Komanche Dies: What Is Known About the Discovery in Monterrey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by komanche (@elkomanche)

Mediotiempo, citing information from Milenio, reported that the discovery took place on the night of Sunday, October 25, at a residence in the Paseo de Cumbres neighborhood of Monterrey.

Initial reports indicated that the body was found in the property's patio. Although several media outlets linked the discovery to El Komanche, official identification was still pending in the preliminary information attributed to the Nuevo León Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities also needed to determine the cause of death through an investigation and autopsy. Reports suggesting a possible suicide remained unconfirmed and did not constitute an official finding.