El Komanche Dies at 30 in Monterrey: What Is Known About His Cause of Death
Posted on 10/26/26 at 22:30
- El Komanche's representative publicly confirmed his death.
- The cause of death has not been officially confirmed.
- Fellow content creators shared farewells and called for respect.
El Komanche has died at age 30. The cause of death of El Komanche, a Salvadoran streamer, had not been publicly confirmed at the time of the initial reports. His representative, Byron Reyes, confirmed the death, while authorities investigated the discovery of a person found dead in Monterrey, Nuevo León.
According to SDPnoticias and López-Dóriga Digital, the content creator's real name was Carlos Mauricio Gómez. News of El Komanche's death prompted farewell messages from fellow streamers and followers of his gaming broadcasts.
El Komanche Dies: What Is Known About the Discovery in Monterrey
View this post on Instagram
Mediotiempo, citing information from Milenio, reported that the discovery took place on the night of Sunday, October 25, at a residence in the Paseo de Cumbres neighborhood of Monterrey.
Initial reports indicated that the body was found in the property's patio. Although several media outlets linked the discovery to El Komanche, official identification was still pending in the preliminary information attributed to the Nuevo León Prosecutor's Office.
Authorities also needed to determine the cause of death through an investigation and autopsy. Reports suggesting a possible suicide remained unconfirmed and did not constitute an official finding.
Byron Reyes Confirms the News
Message from Komanche days before the suicide, strength to him and his family, nobody heard the signals https://t.co/JLNXDFPXKi
— Tendencia en X HOY (@TendenciaenXHoy) October 26, 2026
According to SDPnoticias, Byron Reyes confirmed El Komanche's death in the early hours of Monday, October 26. The streamer's representative shared a message on Instagram expressing his friendship and affection for the Salvadoran content creator.
“Fly high, my Komanche, thanks for always carrying El Salvador with you, thanks for being a great son, friend, and a great human being,” Reyes wrote, according to the message cited by Mediotiempo.
The manager also remembered the conversations they had shared. Separately, López-Dóriga Digital reported that Reyes urged people to reflect on their online comments, noting that Gómez “received so much hate for years”.
El Komanche Asked for Pizza, Bad Bunny Music, and Anime at His Funeral
Before his death, El Komanche discussed his funeral wishes during a livestream. According to Infobae, he asked his parents not to organize a Catholic wake and instead to serve pizza, his favorite food.
He also requested music by Bad Bunny and a screen showing episodes of Naruto and Dragon Ball, Harry Potter movies, and highlights of Messi's performances.
“Whoever knows me will sit down to watch that screen and will feel like they're watching a movie with me,” he said. The video resurfaced following El Komanche's death, although his remarks do not establish the circumstances or cause of his passing.
Who Was El Komanche?
View this post on Instagram
El Komanche built an online community through video game livestreams on Twitch and Kick. According to López-Dóriga Digital, the Salvadoran streamer had nearly half a million YouTube subscribers and more than 880,000 Instagram followers.
He was also known for helping organize the Squid Craft Games, a Minecraft competition associated with prominent content creators such as AuronPlay and El Rubius. His projects established his presence across multiple digital entertainment communities.
The same outlet reported that El Komanche had planned to launch his own event, called Guante Fino, after his participation in La Velada del Año 6 was canceled.
El Komanche Dies: Farewells and Calls to End Online Harassment
This was the last live stream of streamer “El Komanche” about 3 weeks ago.
Last night he was found lifeless in the backyard of the house he rented in the Col. Paseo de Cumbres in #Monterrey…
The young man was found hanging, next to a ladder, after taking his own life…
In his last posts, he even sent a message about how he wanted his funeral, with music by @sanbenito.
The young man was undergoing psychiatric treatment, after suffering from severe depression.
RIP 🙏 🕊️
— Yadith Valdez (@yadithvaldez) October 26, 2026
AuronPlay remembered El Komanche as “a good person,” while fellow streamer Spreen urged people to pay attention to those experiencing emotional difficulties. “We never know what the other person is going through,” Spreen wrote on X, according to López-Dóriga Digital.
Milenio also revisited controversies involving the streamer, including allegations of sexual abuse made by FernandaVaal and Gómez's public response. These allegations must be distinguished from verified facts and from the ongoing investigation into his death.
Although fellow creators shared reflections on mental health and online harassment, their comments do not establish the cause of death of El Komanche. At the time of the initial reports, an official determination from authorities remained pending.