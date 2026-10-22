Becky G Defends Latinos and Embraces Spanglish on Baraja Bendita
Posted on 10/22/26 at 17:30
Becky G opened up about her identity, community, and music during Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami Beach. The Mexican-American singer participated in a "Superstar Q&A" session on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at the Faena Forum, moderated by Jason Lipshutz, Billboard's co-chief content officer. During the conversation, Becky G described defending Latinos in the United States as "personal" and celebrated the unapologetic Spanglish sound of her latest album, Baraja Bendita, according to EFE.
- She describes herself as "200%": 100% Mexican and 100% American, having been born in Los Angeles.
- She embraces Baraja Bendita, her fifth studio album, as a genreless, Spanglish project created with "no apologies."
- She recently completed filming a boxing movie and already has a clear vision for her next musical project.
Why it matters: At 29, Becky G is one of the most recognizable Latino artists of her generation. Her comments come just one day before the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, October 22, and weeks before the Latin Grammy Awards, where she is nominated for Song of the Year as a songwriter.
Becky G Says Defending Latinos in the U.S. Is Personal
According to EFE, Becky G explained why advocating for her community is deeply personal: "I'm in a very unique position as a '200%' (100% Mexican and 100% American), as a Latina born here in the United States, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles was Mexico, just like all of California. So, for me, it's personal, really. And it's about being a voice for those who cannot speak."
She pointed to the challenges currently facing the Latino community as a reason to speak more openly about her beliefs. That commitment is reflected in "Mi gran amor," the song she released with Carlos Santana in May 2026 as a tribute to migrants. Read more about her collaboration with Santana and the message she delivered during a concert in Arizona earlier this month.
"I have many incredible relationships and alliances with people who work on the ground every day," she said, according to EFE. "And I think that, as an artist with a platform, not using it to elevate and amplify their voices is something that simply doesn't go with me. I know it's intimidating for many artists, but not for me."
Becky G Embraces Spanglish on Her Album Baraja Bendita
Baraja Bendita was released on August 14, 2026, through RCA Records. The 17-track album includes songs such as "Marathon," "Epa," and "Patrona," and debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Latin Pop Albums chart. The release follows two projects rooted in Mexican music: Esquinas (2023) and Encuentros (2024).
"There's an essence that remains present, and it's my duality," Becky G explained regarding Baraja Bendita. "It's the fact that I speak Spanglish. It's the fact that I'm a genreless artist, and this is a genreless album and a Spanglish album, no apologies." She recalled signing with a record label at a time when her bilingual identity was not celebrated as widely as it is today, describing the album as an accumulation of her experiences.
According to Billboard Español, Becky G explained that the album's title reflects the idea that people cannot control the cards they are dealt but can decide how to play them. She also expressed amazement at releasing her fifth album, recalling a time when she doubted she would ever release even one. Her goal was to create joyful music while recognizing that art and advocacy can coexist. She described Latino joy as a form of resistance and cited that philosophy as part of the inspiration behind "Epa."
Becky G Discusses Women in Music and Mental Health
Reflecting on her career, Becky G recalled being told that women could not sell concert tickets and that the music industry had room for only one successful woman at a time. According to Billboard Español, she challenged that mentality by explaining that women are now creating their own opportunities and making space for others to succeed.
On Saturday, October 10, she closed the Project Healthy Minds festival in New York during World Mental Health Day with a conversation moderated by NBC News journalist Morgan Radford. According to Billboard, Becky G explained that she prefers to think of herself as a "real model" rather than a role model because she does not have all the answers. She also reflected on how becoming the person she needed when she was younger helped shape her artistic identity. NBC News published an interview with Radford and the singer on October 15 about her new album and mental health journey.
What's Next for Becky G: Movies, Music, and the Latin Grammys
In film, Becky G revealed that she recently finished shooting a boxing movie that connected with her on a deeply personal level through themes of growing up, community, and mental health. According to Billboard, the project is House of Guerrero, Gina Rodriguez's directorial debut, starring George Lopez and Rosario Dawson, with Becky G playing Maya Alvarado. The singer recalled that acting was her first passion and that she began performing at age 9. Her previous screen credits include Power Rangers (2017) and Blue Beetle (2023), and she hopes to eventually produce and direct projects of her own, describing herself as a storyteller.
As for music, Becky G revealed that she already has a clear vision for her next project. She also emphasized that her family has always helped her stay grounded.
Her next major appearance on the awards calendar is Thursday, November 12, 2026, when the Latin Grammy Awards will take place in Las Vegas and air live on Univision. Becky G is nominated for Song of the Year as a songwriter of "Mi gran amor," her collaboration with Carlos Santana.
Sources: EFE; Billboard Español; Billboard; NBC News. Data consulted on October 22, 2026.