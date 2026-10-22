Becky G opened up about her identity, community, and music during Billboard Latin Music Week in Miami Beach. The Mexican-American singer participated in a "Superstar Q&A" session on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, at the Faena Forum, moderated by Jason Lipshutz, Billboard's co-chief content officer. During the conversation, Becky G described defending Latinos in the United States as "personal" and celebrated the unapologetic Spanglish sound of her latest album, Baraja Bendita, according to EFE.

She describes herself as "200%": 100% Mexican and 100% American, having been born in Los Angeles.

She embraces Baraja Bendita, her fifth studio album, as a genreless, Spanglish project created with "no apologies."

She recently completed filming a boxing movie and already has a clear vision for her next musical project.

Why it matters: At 29, Becky G is one of the most recognizable Latino artists of her generation. Her comments come just one day before the Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, October 22, and weeks before the Latin Grammy Awards, where she is nominated for Song of the Year as a songwriter.

Becky G Says Defending Latinos in the U.S. Is Personal

According to EFE, Becky G explained why advocating for her community is deeply personal: "I'm in a very unique position as a '200%' (100% Mexican and 100% American), as a Latina born here in the United States, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles was Mexico, just like all of California. So, for me, it's personal, really. And it's about being a voice for those who cannot speak."

She pointed to the challenges currently facing the Latino community as a reason to speak more openly about her beliefs. That commitment is reflected in "Mi gran amor," the song she released with Carlos Santana in May 2026 as a tribute to migrants. Read more about her collaboration with Santana and the message she delivered during a concert in Arizona earlier this month.

"I have many incredible relationships and alliances with people who work on the ground every day," she said, according to EFE. "And I think that, as an artist with a platform, not using it to elevate and amplify their voices is something that simply doesn't go with me. I know it's intimidating for many artists, but not for me."

Becky G Embraces Spanglish on Her Album Baraja Bendita

Baraja Bendita was released on August 14, 2026, through RCA Records. The 17-track album includes songs such as "Marathon," "Epa," and "Patrona," and debuted at No. 2 on Billboard's Top Latin Pop Albums chart. The release follows two projects rooted in Mexican music: Esquinas (2023) and Encuentros (2024).

"There's an essence that remains present, and it's my duality," Becky G explained regarding Baraja Bendita. "It's the fact that I speak Spanglish. It's the fact that I'm a genreless artist, and this is a genreless album and a Spanglish album, no apologies." She recalled signing with a record label at a time when her bilingual identity was not celebrated as widely as it is today, describing the album as an accumulation of her experiences.