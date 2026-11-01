Aguilera shared a nude photograph.

Digital ghosts covered her chest.

She sang alongside Chappell Roan.

Christina Aguilera gave a sneak peek at her Halloween celebration with a nude photograph in a bathtub, which she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, October 28.

The 45-year-old singer appeared with blonde hair covering part of her face and used two ghost emojis to cover her chest.

The image was accompanied by Lana Del Rey’s version of «Season of the Witch,» which reinforced the seasonal atmosphere.

Aguilera called her preparations «xtinaween,» combining her known artistic nickname with Halloween, without showing a complete costume in that post.

A Post Connecting with Her Image Freedom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina)



The photograph adds to other posts where the singer has chosen how to show her body to her followers.

In January, she shared images taken in Paris, in which she wore a black tutu skirt and a diamond necklace over her bare torso.

She also celebrated her 44th birthday in December 2024 with a black-and-white portrait that included leather shorts and a hat.