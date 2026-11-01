Christina Aguilera Poses Nude for Halloween, Revisiting Her Message Against Criticism
Posted on 10/31/26 at 20:05
- Aguilera shared a nude photograph.
- Digital ghosts covered her chest.
- She sang alongside Chappell Roan.
Christina Aguilera gave a sneak peek at her Halloween celebration with a nude photograph in a bathtub, which she posted on Instagram on Wednesday, October 28.
The 45-year-old singer appeared with blonde hair covering part of her face and used two ghost emojis to cover her chest.
The image was accompanied by Lana Del Rey’s version of «Season of the Witch,» which reinforced the seasonal atmosphere.
Aguilera called her preparations «xtinaween,» combining her known artistic nickname with Halloween, without showing a complete costume in that post.
A Post Connecting with Her Image Freedom
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The photograph adds to other posts where the singer has chosen how to show her body to her followers.
In January, she shared images taken in Paris, in which she wore a black tutu skirt and a diamond necklace over her bare torso.
She also celebrated her 44th birthday in December 2024 with a black-and-white portrait that included leather shorts and a hat.
These precedents place the Halloween photograph within a visual continuity, rather than as an isolated post for the holiday.
What Christina Aguilera Said About Physical Criticism
The exposure of her image has coexisted with comments about her weight and speculation about the artist’s physical changes.
In an interview with Glamour, published in August 2024, Aguilera explained that she had stopped giving importance to others’ opinions about her appearance.
She also recalled the pressures of the music industry when her body began to change after adolescence, during the early years of her career.
Her statements defended personal autonomy; they do not constitute confirmation of rumors about the alleged use of weight loss medications.
Her Autonomy Message Came Before «Xtinaween»
In December 2024, the singer gathered captures of comments about her appearance and shared a reflection addressed to her followers.
The message advocated for each person’s right to build their own story, without giving others control over their identity.
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She also stated that no one is obligated to justify who they are to the public, a stance consistent with her previous statements about body scrutiny.
This context allows understanding of her public discourse without attributing a specific response to the Halloween photograph that she did not announce.
Christina Aguilera Also Shares the Stage with Chappell Roan
The post came a week after her surprise appearance alongside Chappell Roan at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
On October 21, Aguilera performed «Beautiful» and later shared a version of «Coffee» with the host during the Super Graphic Spectacular benefit show.
Roan recognized Aguilera’s influence on other women in pop, while the guest expressed her admiration for the young singer’s voice.
Between the musical encounter and her Halloween preparations, Aguilera maintained a public presence through both her performances and image decisions.
SOURCE: infobae, Elcomercio