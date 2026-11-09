Christian Nodal Dedicates Emotional Message to Pepe Aguilar
Posted on 11/09/26 at 17:31
- Nodal publicly thanked Pepe for his affection
- Pepe Aguilar kissed his son-in-law’s forehead
- Ángela and Leonardo participated in the concert
Christian Nodal surprised the audience in Aguascalientes with an emotional declaration dedicated to his father-in-law, Pepe Aguilar, during a concert in which they shared the stage and publicly expressed the affection and admiration they feel for each other.
The meeting took place on Friday, November 6, at the Megavelaria de la Isla San Marcos, during the Festival Cultural de Calaveras 2026. The symphonic presentation brought together members of the Aguilar family.
One of the most commented moments came when Pepe kissed Nodal’s forehead after exchanging words of recognition, provoking applause among the attendees.
Christian Nodal Thanks Pepe Aguilar in Front of the Public
😂 ¡Pero qué bonita familia, qué bonita familia!, diría el mismísimo Pompín Iglesias. Y es que la de Pepe Aguilar, sus hijos y su yerno, Christian Nodal, dieron tremendo show anoche en Aguascalientes. 🤭🎤
Y a la hora de las presentaciones entre Pepe y Christian, o sea, suegro y yerno, ¡nombre!, se desvivieron en halagos, flores y palabras bonitas. 🌹🥰 ¡Puras muestras de cariño y una relación familiar que parece estar de maravilla! 👏
¡Qué bonita familia! ❤️
— Raul Gutierrez🇲🇽 (@Raulgutierrez) November 7, 2026
During the show, Pepe Aguilar praised his son-in-law’s musical career, describing him as one of the best performers he has known.
“Sincerely, truly, one of the best artists I’ve known”, expressed the singer, according to coverage published by Eje Central.
Nodal responded with a message that combined humor and gratitude, highlighting Pepe’s human quality beyond his artistic career.
“People talk a lot about Pepe Jones, who’s really great, but nobody talks about his heart”, he expressed to the attendees, according to the version spread by El Universal.
The performer also expressed his pride in being part of the Aguilar family and recognized his father-in-law’s over 30 years of career.
Pepe Aguilar Surprises Nodal with a Kiss
🎤Christian Nodal dedica emotivo mensaje a Pepe Aguilar durante concierto en Aguascalientes
Tras compartir el escenario en un concierto sinfónico, Nodal agradeció a su suegro por sus palabras de reconocimiento y aseguró sentirse orgulloso de pertenecer a la familia Aguilar.
https://t.co/JObwzw39nD
— El Universal (@El_Universal_Mx) November 8, 2026
After the statements, Pepe Aguilar affectionately took Christian Nodal’s head and gave him a kiss on the forehead.
The gesture was captured in images spread on social media and became one of the most commented episodes of the presentation.
“Thanks, Pepe, it’s an honor, it’s a pride to be here in Aguascalientes, thanks for the invitation”, Nodal expressed during the meeting.
“I love you, I love you”, Pepe Aguilar responded, according to the chronicle published by Eje Central on November 8.
The Message from Nodal that Emotionally Moved his Followers
The recognition didn’t end on stage. Later, Christian Nodal posted a dedication on Instagram in which he thanked Pepe Aguilar for his family’s support.
“I don’t know how to separate affection from admiration. What a great show and what a fantastic audience you have here in Aguascalientes”, the singer wrote.
Nodal also highlighted the importance his father-in-law has had in his personal life since he joined the family after marrying Ángela Aguilar.
“Thanks for everything, Pepe. You not only taught me how beautiful and important family is, but you also opened the doors of your home to me and gave me another one. Thanks for so much”, he added.
Ángela and Leonardo Aguilar Also Participated…. Christian Nodal Pepe Aguilar
Para los que tanto han atacado injustamente: aquí está la realidad. Un padre que ama a su familia, que ha arropado a su yerno como un hijo más y un núcleo familiar que se ha fortalecido ante tanta campaña de desprestigio. Un gran ejemplo de apoyo incondicional. 👏🏼🇲🇽 @PepeAguilar https://t.co/PtfkpHLTZt
— LucyLu (@Hi2LucyLu) November 7, 2026
The celebration brought together other members of the Aguilar dynasty, including Ángela and Leonardo, who shared different musical moments during the night.
Ángela performed “Qué agonía” and hugged her father on stage. She was also captured exchanging kisses with her husband, Christian Nodal, backstage.
For his part, Leonardo Aguilar shared a musical performance with his brother-in-law, completing a presentation marked by family bonding.
The concert left images of hugs, thanks, and displays of affection among the artists, in addition to Nodal’s public recognition of Pepe Aguilar.