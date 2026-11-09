Nodal publicly thanked Pepe for his affection

Pepe Aguilar kissed his son-in-law’s forehead

Ángela and Leonardo participated in the concert

Christian Nodal surprised the audience in Aguascalientes with an emotional declaration dedicated to his father-in-law, Pepe Aguilar, during a concert in which they shared the stage and publicly expressed the affection and admiration they feel for each other.

The meeting took place on Friday, November 6, at the Megavelaria de la Isla San Marcos, during the Festival Cultural de Calaveras 2026. The symphonic presentation brought together members of the Aguilar family.

One of the most commented moments came when Pepe kissed Nodal’s forehead after exchanging words of recognition, provoking applause among the attendees.

Christian Nodal Thanks Pepe Aguilar in Front of the Public

😂 ¡Pero qué bonita familia, qué bonita familia!, diría el mismísimo Pompín Iglesias. Y es que la de Pepe Aguilar, sus hijos y su yerno, Christian Nodal, dieron tremendo show anoche en Aguascalientes. 🤭🎤 Y a la hora de las presentaciones entre Pepe y Christian, o sea, suegro y yerno, ¡nombre!, se desvivieron en halagos, flores y palabras bonitas. 🌹🥰 ¡Puras muestras de cariño y una relación familiar que parece estar de maravilla! 👏 ¡Qué bonita familia! ❤️ — Raul Gutierrez🇲🇽 (@Raulgutierrez) November 7, 2026

During the show, Pepe Aguilar praised his son-in-law’s musical career, describing him as one of the best performers he has known.

“Sincerely, truly, one of the best artists I’ve known”, expressed the singer, according to coverage published by Eje Central.

Nodal responded with a message that combined humor and gratitude, highlighting Pepe’s human quality beyond his artistic career.

“People talk a lot about Pepe Jones, who’s really great, but nobody talks about his heart”, he expressed to the attendees, according to the version spread by El Universal.

The performer also expressed his pride in being part of the Aguilar family and recognized his father-in-law’s over 30 years of career.