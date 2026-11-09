Paola Dalay responds to jokes about César.

They compare the soccer player to the character Maradonio

José Eduardo reveals how his relationship ended.

Paola Dalay came to the defense of soccer player César Romo, whom she is dating after her separation from José Eduardo Derbez, after social media users started comparing him to Maradonio, a character from the series La familia P. Luche.

The controversy arose after Romo shared photos of a visit to the Senate of the Republic, where he went to promote sports. However, the images sparked numerous jokes about his appearance and comparisons to the son of Excelsa in the comedy created by Eugenio Derbez.

In response to one of the messages that said «He’s all Maradonio,» Paola replied: «Ay Candelario, what a face,» according to a report by El Universal published on November 8, 2026.

César Romo Receives Jokes After Visiting the Senate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cesar Romo (@clromos)

The soccer player posted photos dressed in a suit and accompanied the images with a message about the importance of promoting sports in Mexico.

«Promoting sports in Mexico should be a priority!», he wrote on Instagram.

However, several users diverted the conversation to his love life and began comparing him to José Eduardo Derbez, Paola’s ex-partner and the father of her daughter Tessa.

«How nice, we finally found big Maradonio,» «Not even with a suit does he measure up,» and «In the end, he just traded one Derbez son for another,» were some of the comments spread on social media.

Other internet users questioned the criticism. Among the reactions also appeared the message: «The man is very handsome, and with class,» in defense of the athlete.