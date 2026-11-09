Paola Dalay Defends César Romo After Jokes About His Resemblance to Maradonio
Posted on 11/09/26 at 07:01
- Paola Dalay responds to jokes about César.
- They compare the soccer player to the character Maradonio
- José Eduardo reveals how his relationship ended.
Paola Dalay came to the defense of soccer player César Romo, whom she is dating after her separation from José Eduardo Derbez, after social media users started comparing him to Maradonio, a character from the series La familia P. Luche.
The controversy arose after Romo shared photos of a visit to the Senate of the Republic, where he went to promote sports. However, the images sparked numerous jokes about his appearance and comparisons to the son of Excelsa in the comedy created by Eugenio Derbez.
In response to one of the messages that said «He’s all Maradonio,» Paola replied: «Ay Candelario, what a face,» according to a report by El Universal published on November 8, 2026.
César Romo Receives Jokes After Visiting the Senate
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The soccer player posted photos dressed in a suit and accompanied the images with a message about the importance of promoting sports in Mexico.
«Promoting sports in Mexico should be a priority!», he wrote on Instagram.
However, several users diverted the conversation to his love life and began comparing him to José Eduardo Derbez, Paola’s ex-partner and the father of her daughter Tessa.
«How nice, we finally found big Maradonio,» «Not even with a suit does he measure up,» and «In the end, he just traded one Derbez son for another,» were some of the comments spread on social media.
Other internet users questioned the criticism. Among the reactions also appeared the message: «The man is very handsome, and with class,» in defense of the athlete.
César Romo Paola Dalay: Clarifies When She Met the Soccer Player
After publicly announcing her separation from José Eduardo, Paola confirmed that she is getting to know César Romo, although she clarified that they do not yet have a formal relationship.
In an interview with journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante, taken up by El Sol de México, she explained that she met the soccer player after ending her relationship with the actor.
«We’re dating, but I do want to clarify that I met him after I had already broken up with José Eduardo. Although it wasn’t public, I moved on with my life, just like he did, and that’s perfectly fine,» she stated.
She also specified: «We’re not boyfriend and girlfriend, we don’t have a relationship, but we’re getting to know each other, we’re dating, and it’s going pretty well.»
The influencer assured that she had been separated for five months when she made the breakup public. Additionally, she ruled out that the end of her relationship was related to infidelity or violence.
José Eduardo Derbez Talks About His Relationship with Paola
As the criticism continues, José Eduardo Derbez assured that he maintains a good relationship with the mother of his daughter, despite having ended their seven-year romantic relationship.
During an interview with Mauricio Barrientos, El Diablito, on his Diablitohigh channel, the actor explained that affection remains between them.
«This relationship really ended very well, we both love each other very much, there’s a brutal friendship and within all that, she will always be in my life, she’s the mother of my daughter,» he expressed.
He also stated that he will not speak badly of Paola and that he appreciates the years they shared and the birth of Tessa.
The influencer shared a fragment of that interview on her Instagram stories.
Who is César Romo, Paola’s New Love Interest?
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According to El Sol de México, César Romo is 30 years old, was born in Mexico City, and plays as a defender for Raniza FC, a team in the Kings League Américas presided over by Alana Flores.
The soccer player shares content related to sports, his daily life, and his passion for Formula 1 on social media, an event where he was seen with Paola.
Although the comparisons to Maradonio continue, both have confirmed only that they are dating and getting to know each other.