Vadhir Derbez Faces New Rape Allegation: «It’s a new victim, and the investigation will continue»
Posted on 11/08/26 at 14:02
The law firm of Vega Mac Gregor Arellano confirmed a second complaint against the actor. The investigation has just begun, and his legal representatives are keeping details under wraps.
Vadhir Derbez is facing a new allegation of rape, according to the law firm Vega Mac Gregor Arellano, which represents the complainant.
This is a separate accusation from the one filed in April by an American model. Both complaints must be investigated separately.
Vadhir Derbez Faces Another Rape Allegation
The Mexico City Prosecutor's Office confirmed that there is an arrest warrant against actor Vadhir Derbez for the crime of rape, stemming from a complaint about events that occurred last April. However, due to an amparo trial promoted by his defense, the order was left without effect, and the actor will face the process in freedom. The authorities continue with the investigation and pointed out that, so far, the investigated person has not responded to the summonses to appear before justice.
— Aristegui Noticias (@AristeguiOnline) November 7, 2026
Lawyer Leopoldo Vega confirmed on November 5 that a second person had filed a complaint against the son of comedian Eugenio Derbez.
"It's a new victim, and the investigation will continue," the specialist said during an interview with media outlets like ¡Siéntese Quien Pueda!
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Vega called for caution, given the gravity of the allegations, and avoided disclosing the complainant's identity or the circumstances of the alleged crime.
– The fact: The law firm confirmed through a statement on November 4 that the new complaint accuses Derbez of the alleged crime of rape.
"We must be very respectful of this investigation; it's a very delicate, very sensitive matter," the lawyer said when referring to the process.
Prosecutor's Office to Follow Up on Complaint Against Vadhir Derbez
#Metropolis | The Mexico City Attorney General's Office obtained an arrest warrant against actor Vadhir Derbez for the crime of rape, following a complaint from an American model. Due to an amparo trial promoted by the defendant, the order was left without effect, so he will face the procedure in freedom. MP.
https://t.co/tRHa4Gaj24
— La Silla Rota (@lasillarota) November 7, 2026
Adrián Regino, also a member of the law firm, explained on Ventaneando that on November 5, they managed to get the Attorney General's Office to follow up on the case file.
The lawyer stated that the next step involves integrating the investigation file, in which the authorities will gather information and elements related to the complaint.
– The process: The presentation of a complaint does not mean that there is a formal criminal accusation before a judge or that responsibility has been proven.
Regino explained that they are keeping details under wraps to protect their client and respect the ongoing investigations.
"What we are looking for in this case is to clarify what happened," the lawyer said when explaining the objective of the procedure.
He also pointed out that it will be up to the authorities to determine if there are sufficient elements to establish possible legal responsibilities.
What is Known About the First Complaint Against Vadhir Derbez?
⚖️ The Mexico City Prosecutor's Office would have obtained an arrest warrant against Vadhir Derbez for a complaint of alleged rape.
According to the report, an amparo left the order without effect, so the actor could face an initial hearing in freedom.
There is no conviction sentence
— El Financiero (@ElFinanciero_Mx) November 6, 2026
The new accusation is independent of the procedure initiated in April, when an American model accused the actor of alleged rape through physical or moral violence.
So far, the lawyers have not revealed when the events related to the second complaint would have occurred or the specific circumstances of the allegation.
– The difference: Although both complaints mention an alleged sex crime, they correspond to different people and should not be considered evidence of each other.
It has also not been publicly reported whether there has been any judicial resolution regarding the allegations described in both procedures.
The existence of investigations does not imply that the reported events are proven. Derbez retains his right to the presumption of innocence.
Has Vadhir Derbez Already Responded to the New Allegation?
Leopoldo Vega acknowledged that he does not know whether the actor has already received an official notification about the newly filed complaint.
According to the information provided, Derbez had not issued a public response to this second allegation at the time of the statements.
The lawyers also did not announce dates for possible appearances or confirm that there is a judicial order against the actor.
– What's next: The Prosecutor's Office will have to continue the investigation and evaluate the available elements before determining whether to move on to other legal stages.
For now, both the actor's response and the authorities' decisions regarding this new complaint remain pending.
Source: Univision