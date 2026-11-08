The law firm of Vega Mac Gregor Arellano confirmed a second complaint against the actor. The investigation has just begun, and his legal representatives are keeping details under wraps.

Vadhir Derbez is facing a new allegation of rape, according to the law firm Vega Mac Gregor Arellano, which represents the complainant.

This is a separate accusation from the one filed in April by an American model. Both complaints must be investigated separately.

Vadhir Derbez Faces Another Rape Allegation

The Mexico City Prosecutor's Office confirmed that there is an arrest warrant against actor Vadhir Derbez for the crime of rape, stemming from a complaint about events that occurred last April. However, due to an amparo trial promoted by his defense, the order was left without effect, and the actor will face the process in freedom. The authorities continue with the investigation and pointed out that, so far, the investigated person has not responded to the summonses to appear before justice. — Aristegui Noticias (@AristeguiOnline) November 7, 2026

Lawyer Leopoldo Vega confirmed on November 5 that a second person had filed a complaint against the son of comedian Eugenio Derbez.

"It's a new victim, and the investigation will continue," the specialist said during an interview with media outlets like ¡Siéntese Quien Pueda!

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Vega called for caution, given the gravity of the allegations, and avoided disclosing the complainant's identity or the circumstances of the alleged crime.