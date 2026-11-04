Pablo Alborán is reuniting with his U.S. audience. In an interview with People en Español about his return, the singer promised a tour that will be «pure emotion» and added: «I want to give back everything they’ve given me.» His Global Tour KM0 will make eight stops in the country between February 6 and 21, 2027.

According to Billboard Español, the official website pabloalboran.es, and ¡HOLA! USA, there will be concerts in Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, and Dallas.

Tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, August 28, 2026, except for the Dallas concert, which is available on AXS.

According to LOS40, the show alternates between a «more aggressive, urban, and danceable» part and a «more intimate and emotional» one.

Why it matters: the KM0 tour has already passed through part of Latin America and Spain, according to Billboard Español, and now arrives in cities with a large Spanish-speaking audience. For those who have followed Alborán for years, this is an opportunity to hear his songs from the last fifteen years live, along with those from his latest album.

Global Tour KM0 dates in the U.S.

Date City Venue February 6, 2027 Miami Kaseya Center February 7, 2027 Orlando KIA Center February 9, 2027 Atlanta Coca-Cola Roxy February 11, 2027 New York Radio City Music Hall February 14, 2027 Washington D.C. DAR Constitution Hall February 18, 2027 Los Angeles YouTube Theater February 20, 2027 Houston 713 Music Hall February 21, 2027 Dallas Texas Trust CU Theatre

The dates come from Billboard Español, the artist’s official website, and ¡HOLA! USA. The latter publication highlights that the tour arrives in February, «the month of love.»

How to get tickets

According to the cited sources, tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, August 28, 2026, for seven of the eight dates. The Dallas concert is sold separately on AXS. The U.S. tour is presented by Emporio Group Entertainment, according to ¡HOLA! USA.

For prices and availability, it’s best to check the website of each venue or the official website pabloalboran.es, and only buy from authorized channels.

What to expect from the show