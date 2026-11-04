Pablo Alborán Brings Global Tour KM0 to the U.S. in February 2027
Posted on 11/04/26 at 13:31
Pablo Alborán is reuniting with his U.S. audience. In an interview with People en Español about his return, the singer promised a tour that will be «pure emotion» and added: «I want to give back everything they’ve given me.» His Global Tour KM0 will make eight stops in the country between February 6 and 21, 2027.
- According to Billboard Español, the official website pabloalboran.es, and ¡HOLA! USA, there will be concerts in Miami, Orlando, Atlanta, New York, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Houston, and Dallas.
- Tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, August 28, 2026, except for the Dallas concert, which is available on AXS.
- According to LOS40, the show alternates between a «more aggressive, urban, and danceable» part and a «more intimate and emotional» one.
Why it matters: the KM0 tour has already passed through part of Latin America and Spain, according to Billboard Español, and now arrives in cities with a large Spanish-speaking audience. For those who have followed Alborán for years, this is an opportunity to hear his songs from the last fifteen years live, along with those from his latest album.
Global Tour KM0 dates in the U.S.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|February 6, 2027
|Miami
|Kaseya Center
|February 7, 2027
|Orlando
|KIA Center
|February 9, 2027
|Atlanta
|Coca-Cola Roxy
|February 11, 2027
|New York
|Radio City Music Hall
|February 14, 2027
|Washington D.C.
|DAR Constitution Hall
|February 18, 2027
|Los Angeles
|YouTube Theater
|February 20, 2027
|Houston
|713 Music Hall
|February 21, 2027
|Dallas
|Texas Trust CU Theatre
The dates come from Billboard Español, the artist’s official website, and ¡HOLA! USA. The latter publication highlights that the tour arrives in February, «the month of love.»
How to get tickets
According to the cited sources, tickets went on sale on Ticketmaster on Friday, August 28, 2026, for seven of the eight dates. The Dallas concert is sold separately on AXS. The U.S. tour is presented by Emporio Group Entertainment, according to ¡HOLA! USA.
For prices and availability, it’s best to check the website of each venue or the official website pabloalboran.es, and only buy from authorized channels.
What to expect from the show
In statements to LOS40, Alborán explained the idea behind the production: «The idea is that people don’t just come to listen to the songs they know, but also to get to know the inside of the concert. That’s why the screen is transparent.»
The singer added that «there’s a language that talks about getting inside what I think, about going to that kilometer zero, about the child who sang without knowing they were being listened to.» When the tour started, he said: «I’m nervous and a little excited. Finally, the time has come to present the songs from the last fifteen years, but also those from my latest album on a very worked-out stage.»
KM0, the album behind the tour
According to Billboard Español, the tour features KM0, Alborán’s latest album, which includes 14 songs and four bonus tracks. The album was born out of pain and uncertainty due to a loved one’s illness and was released in November 2025. Billboard included it among the 25 best Latin music albums of 2025.
If you’re interested in following other releases from the genre, here are more Latin music releases.
From pneumonia to the stage
Billboard Español reported that the announcement of the dates came while Alborán was recovering from «severe pneumonia.» The illness forced him to cancel his concert on August 21, 2026, in Ciudad Real, Spain.
The same publication notes that the KM0 tour had already toured part of Latin America and Spain, with sold-out tickets in Barcelona, Madrid, and Valencia. With that tour under his belt, the artist is preparing his return to the United States, where, as he told People en Español, he wants to «give back everything they’ve given me.»
Sources: People en Español; Billboard Español; LOS40; ¡HOLA! USA; Official website. Data consulted on November 3, 2026.