Lourdes Stephen Confirms Split From Michael Puchades After 18 Years of Marriage
Posted on 11/06/26 at 19:30
- Lourdes Stephen confirms her separation after 18 years of marriage.
- Michael Puchades previously apologized for controversial social media comments.
- The journalist asks for privacy to protect their son’s well-being.
Lourdes Stephen has confirmed her separation from Michael Puchades after 18 years of marriage. The Dominican journalist and host of Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo announced the news in a statement shared on Instagram on Friday, November 6, 2026. The couple shares a son.
«I want to share with you that my son’s father and I are formally separated, and we are now each following our own path, free to begin a new chapter in our personal lives,» Stephen said in the statement.
The announcement follows weeks of speculation about the couple’s marriage after Puchades posted controversial messages about Stephen on social media, sparking a public dispute.
According to ¡HOLA! Américas, the couple married in 2008 and renewed their wedding vows while celebrating their tenth anniversary.
Lourdes Stephen Asks for Privacy to Protect Her Son After Separation
In her statement, Lourdes Stephen emphasized that her main priority during this new chapter is protecting the well-being of Michael Víctor, the 10-year-old son she shares with Puchades.
«Above all, our son is our greatest priority and always will be,» the presenter said, asking for understanding as her family navigates this transition.
The journalist also requested «respect, sensitivity, understanding, and discretion» to protect her son’s peace of mind and emotional well-being, without discussing the circumstances that led to the separation.
«I am deeply grateful for all the love I have received and for the respect you have shown us during this time,» Stephen concluded.
What Happened Between Lourdes Stephen and Michael Puchades?
View this post on Instagram
The confirmation follows a controversy that began in September, when Michael Puchades used social media to publicly criticize his then-wife’s behavior.
According to People en Español and El Nuevo Día, the attorney described Stephen as a «promiscuous social media diva» and criticized some of her Instagram posts.
His comments sparked controversy because of the personal allegations they contained, bringing the couple’s private marital disagreements into the public spotlight.
However, in early October, Puchades retracted his remarks and offered his «deepest and most sincere apologies» to Stephen and her family, according to People en Español.
The attorney acknowledged that his statements stemmed from «anger and deep resentment» and took responsibility for publicly airing matters that should have remained private.
Celebrities Show Support for Lourdes Stephen After Separation
Following Stephen’s announcement, several entertainment and television personalities expressed their support through comments on her Instagram post.
Jacky Bracamontes wrote, «A big hug, my dear Lourdes. I love you,» while Clarissa Molina offered encouragement, writing, «Keep moving forward!»
According to ¡HOLA! Américas, Andrea Meza, Amara La Negra, Karla Monroig, Francisca, Clovis Nienow, Jimena Gallego, and Lourdes del Río also expressed their support.
For now, Stephen has not shared further details about the separation. Her statement focused on confirming that she and Puchades are moving forward separately while requesting privacy and respect for their family.