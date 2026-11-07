Lourdes Stephen confirms her separation after 18 years of marriage.

Michael Puchades previously apologized for controversial social media comments.

The journalist asks for privacy to protect their son’s well-being.

Lourdes Stephen has confirmed her separation from Michael Puchades after 18 years of marriage. The Dominican journalist and host of Telemundo’s Al Rojo Vivo announced the news in a statement shared on Instagram on Friday, November 6, 2026. The couple shares a son.

«I want to share with you that my son’s father and I are formally separated, and we are now each following our own path, free to begin a new chapter in our personal lives,» Stephen said in the statement.

The announcement follows weeks of speculation about the couple’s marriage after Puchades posted controversial messages about Stephen on social media, sparking a public dispute.

According to ¡HOLA! Américas, the couple married in 2008 and renewed their wedding vows while celebrating their tenth anniversary.

Lourdes Stephen Asks for Privacy to Protect Her Son After Separation

In her statement, Lourdes Stephen emphasized that her main priority during this new chapter is protecting the well-being of Michael Víctor, the 10-year-old son she shares with Puchades.

«Above all, our son is our greatest priority and always will be,» the presenter said, asking for understanding as her family navigates this transition.

The journalist also requested «respect, sensitivity, understanding, and discretion» to protect her son’s peace of mind and emotional well-being, without discussing the circumstances that led to the separation.

«I am deeply grateful for all the love I have received and for the respect you have shown us during this time,» Stephen concluded.