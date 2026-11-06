Bobby Pulido Receives Congratulations from Los Tigres del Norte After Winning Texas Election
Posted on 11/05/26 at 19:30
- Los Tigres del Norte congratulate the singer
- Samuel García celebrates his electoral triumph.
- Bobby Pulido will push for immigration reform.
Los Tigres del Norte congratulate Bobby Pulido on his triumph. Bobby Pulido continues to receive congratulations after winning the election on November 3 in Texas, where he won the seat to represent District 15 in the US House of Representatives. Among the most notable messages is that of Los Tigres del Norte.
The regional Mexican music group used their Instagram account to recognize the triumph of the interpreter of «Desvelado», as well as the victories of Gina Hinojosa and James Talarico, who also participated in the electoral campaign.
«The voice of our community was heard in Texas!», expressed the so-called Jefes de Jefes, according to information disseminated by the Mezcalent agency.
The musicians highlighted that the results represent a historic moment for Texas and emphasized the importance of citizen participation, particularly among Latino voters.
Los Tigres del Norte Supported His Campaign
The congratulations have a special precedent. A week before the election, Los Tigres del Norte accompanied Bobby Pulido during an event held in Weslaco, Texas.
The meeting aimed to promote the electoral participation of the Latino community, in a campaign that ended with the singer’s victory over Republican Mónica De La Cruz.
According to Mezcalent, the group recognized that these results reflect the importance of the Latino vote in building the state’s political future.
Samuel García Celebrates: «My Friend, Bobby Pulido Won»
😂🍻 ¡SAMUEL GARCÍA WAS CELEBRATING BOBBY PULIDO’S WIN! ¡EVEN HIS WIFE HAD TO CORRECT HIM!
What a celebration by the governor of Nuevo León!
Samuel García appeared celebrating Bobby Pulido’s triumph, but what caught attention was his behavior. It seemed like the drinks were already taking effect! 😂
And to top it off, even his wife, Mariana Rodríguez, had to correct him. Samuel, calm down, it was Bobby Pulido who won, not you! 🤣
Between celebrations, confusion, and a marital correction, the governor ended up making headlines.🍻
📺 Live every day:
⏰ 4:40 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.
🌐 https://t.co/6S83LWTKzG
LVD33 – La Verdad Duele
Together we make a difference.
#SamuelGarcia #BobbyPulido #Laverdaduele33 #LVD33 #evodiocamarena
— Evodio Camarena:. (@evodio33) November 5, 2026
The governor of Nuevo León, Samuel García, also reacted to the result through a video posted on Instagram, in which he expressed his enthusiasm for the artist’s victory.
«My friend, Bobby Pulido won, I’m very excited», declared the official, according to information from San Diego Red disseminated by Yahoo Noticias.
García assured that he is an admirer of the singer’s musical career and surprised by interpreting fragments of two of his most famous songs: «Desvelado» and «Zona de Peligro».
According to the results cited by that medium, Pulido obtained 62.32% of the votes, compared to 37.68% achieved by his Republican opponent.
Bobby Pulido Announces He Will Seek Immigration Reform
After his victory, the singer announced that one of his main legislative priorities will be to push for changes in US immigration policies.
«A migration reform is urgent», Pulido stated during an interview with N+Univision, in which he spoke about the difficulties faced by migrant communities in the Texas Valley.
The elected congressman pointed out that there are people who have been living in the US for two decades and still face uncertainty about their migration status.
He also considered that the fear among migrants affects the region’s economic activity, so he will seek to address this issue from Congress.
From Music Scenes to the US Congress
Bobby Pulido is scheduled to take office on January 3, 2027, when he will officially begin his new stage as a federal representative.
Before that date, he announced that he would travel to Washington to organize his office and hire the staff that will accompany him during his legislative term.
The singer also faces the challenge of combining his new political responsibilities with his artistic commitments, while being among the nominees for the Latin Grammy.
Pulido described his victory as the beginning of a responsibility, in a professional transition that has generated reactions in both the musical and political spheres.