Los Tigres del Norte congratulate the singer

Samuel García celebrates his electoral triumph.

Bobby Pulido will push for immigration reform.

Los Tigres del Norte congratulate Bobby Pulido on his triumph. Bobby Pulido continues to receive congratulations after winning the election on November 3 in Texas, where he won the seat to represent District 15 in the US House of Representatives. Among the most notable messages is that of Los Tigres del Norte.

The regional Mexican music group used their Instagram account to recognize the triumph of the interpreter of «Desvelado», as well as the victories of Gina Hinojosa and James Talarico, who also participated in the electoral campaign.

«The voice of our community was heard in Texas!», expressed the so-called Jefes de Jefes, according to information disseminated by the Mezcalent agency.

The musicians highlighted that the results represent a historic moment for Texas and emphasized the importance of citizen participation, particularly among Latino voters.

Los Tigres del Norte Supported His Campaign

The congratulations have a special precedent. A week before the election, Los Tigres del Norte accompanied Bobby Pulido during an event held in Weslaco, Texas.

The meeting aimed to promote the electoral participation of the Latino community, in a campaign that ended with the singer’s victory over Republican Mónica De La Cruz.

According to Mezcalent, the group recognized that these results reflect the importance of the Latino vote in building the state’s political future.