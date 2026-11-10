Have you ever felt like you don’t entirely belong here or there? That’s exactly what Sofia Monroy sings about, a 27-year-old Swedish-Mexican singer-songwriter and nominee for Best New Artist at the 2026 Latin Grammys. She spoke with EFE from Mexico City in an interview signed by Ana Báez and published on Monday, November 9.

Who is she and what does she want to convey?

Monroy grew up in Luleå, Sweden, and three years ago moved to Mexico to reconnect with her roots. There, she learned Spanish from scratch. Her first album was «Morena» (2025), and now she presents her second, «WO[E]MAN», with 11 songs and a short film directed by Jesús Soto Fuentes and Manuel Gómez González.

According to EFE, she’s not interested in «following the rules» of the industry, but rather in exploring her «duality» with themes in Spanish and English that challenge gender roles. Where does this idea come from? She explains it herself: «My dad passed away when I was eleven, and my mom took care of working and caring for four children. So, I didn’t grow up in an environment with established gender roles, and this album was born from that, from the question: what does it mean to be a woman?»

What does «WO[E]MAN» mean?

The title plays with the English word for woman, and Monroy says it means «sad man». She tells it like this: «I’m neither Mexican nor Swedish, and this is the first album where I embrace that duality. Also, I allow myself to explore the term WO[E]MAN, which means ‘sad man’. I realized that inside me, there’s a sad man who puts certain ideas in my head»

Why does she sing in Spanish and not in Swedish?

She’s been writing songs in English for ten years and now wants to translate them more and more into Spanish, a language that «stimulates» her because of what it represents as «Latin rhythm» in the world. And about Swedish, she’s direct: «I’ve never been one to follow the rules, so I never wanted to sing in Swedish. It’s also true that only ten million people understand the language»

Her ear has two worlds. On the one hand, Luis Miguel and Alejandro Fernández, whom her father, of Mexican origin, used to listen to in «Tapachula», the restaurant he had in Sweden until his death. On the other hand, Swedish pop from ABBA, Robyn, Icona Pop, and Zara Larsson.

Who does she compete against?