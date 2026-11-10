Kanye West Breaks Own Record with 83,132 at Texas Concert
Posted on 11/10/26 at 12:30
Have you seen the numbers? Kanye West has broken a record again, and it’s his own. On Saturday, November 7, the rapper, who is now legally known as Ye, drew a crowd of 83,132 people to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, according to his representative, as reported by Variety.
What happened exactly in Texas?
According to Variety and EFE, the concert grossed over $18 million in one night, making it the fifth-highest-grossing concert in US history.
The stadium has a normal capacity of around 80,000 people, but it can be expanded with standing-room areas. The stadium described it as the highest-attendance rap concert in US history, according to KRLD/Audacy. The same station reported that there were no injuries or major incidents.
There were also guest performers. Kid Cudi, with whom he forms the duo Kids See Ghosts, sang «Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1» and «Ghost Town» with him. Erykah Badu, a Dallas native, performed «Tyrone» and «Didn’t Cha Know», according to KRLD and EFE/Billboard. And the stage was a illuminated hemisphere, like the Earth, in the center of the field, according to Variety.
Is this the first time he’s broken his own record?
No, and in fact, it’s becoming a habit this year. According to Variety and EFE, in April, he sold more than 74,000 tickets for each of his two nights at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. On October 31, Halloween, he drew a crowd of around 80,210 people to the NRG Stadium in Houston. And now, 83,132 in Arlington.
According to USA Today, with this, Ye now holds the top three spots for the highest-attendance rap concerts in US stadiums. Is the tour over? Not yet. According to EFE, his next date in the US this year is November 21 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Who’s applauding and who’s not?
Here are two perspectives, and it’s worth listening to both.
On the one hand, there are his fans and much of the industry. For them, a historic box office and packed stadiums speak for themselves. Additionally, there’s nostalgia for his hits, and it’s noticeable when tens of thousands of people sing the same songs.
On the other hand, there are those who believe he shouldn’t be rewarded after his anti-Semitic comments. For them, filling a stadium doesn’t erase what was said.
To understand this debate, it’s necessary to recall the context. According to EFE, Ye returned to US stages in April, after years of controversy over those statements. In January 2026, he apologized with a full-page ad in The Wall Street Journal titled «To Those I’ve Hurt». There, he assured that he is not a Nazi nor anti-Semitic. He also attributed his statements to his bipolar disorder type 1 and a brain injury from an accident in 2002.
Is that apology enough? Some accept it, and others don’t. That’s for you to decide.
What do you think?
Maybe you’re counting the records and thinking that music is what matters. Or maybe you think that the audience is also sending a message when they buy a ticket. Can you separate the artist from their words? Does what they said matter more, or what they’re doing now?
If you want more context, review the 2025 controversy, when he spread a song with Nazi apologia on X. And if you’re interested in his musical side, read about his collaboration with Peso Pluma. With both stories in front of you, it will be easier to form your own opinion.
Sources: Variety; EFE via El Nuevo Día; USA Today; KRLD. Data consulted on November 10, 2026.