Kanye West Breaks Own Record with 83,132 at Texas Concert

Have you seen the numbers? Kanye West has broken a record again, and it’s his own. On Saturday, November 7, the rapper, who is now legally known as Ye, drew a crowd of 83,132 people to the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys, according to his representative, as reported by Variety.

What happened exactly in Texas?

According to Variety and EFE, the concert grossed over $18 million in one night, making it the fifth-highest-grossing concert in US history.

The stadium has a normal capacity of around 80,000 people, but it can be expanded with standing-room areas. The stadium described it as the highest-attendance rap concert in US history, according to KRLD/Audacy. The same station reported that there were no injuries or major incidents.

There were also guest performers. Kid Cudi, with whom he forms the duo Kids See Ghosts, sang «Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1» and «Ghost Town» with him. Erykah Badu, a Dallas native, performed «Tyrone» and «Didn’t Cha Know», according to KRLD and EFE/Billboard. And the stage was a illuminated hemisphere, like the Earth, in the center of the field, according to Variety.

Is this the first time he’s broken his own record?

No, and in fact, it’s becoming a habit this year. According to Variety and EFE, in April, he sold more than 74,000 tickets for each of his two nights at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. On October 31, Halloween, he drew a crowd of around 80,210 people to the NRG Stadium in Houston. And now, 83,132 in Arlington.

According to USA Today, with this, Ye now holds the top three spots for the highest-attendance rap concerts in US stadiums. Is the tour over? Not yet. According to EFE, his next date in the US this year is November 21 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Who’s applauding and who’s not?

Here are two perspectives, and it’s worth listening to both.