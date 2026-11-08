Mexican Musician Dies After Falling From Tree While Picking Nuts
Posted on 11/08/26 at 18:30
- Chuy Rentería died at 61
- Fell from a walnut tree while picking nuts
- His death shocked local musicians
Chuy Rentería. The singer and accordionist Chuy Rentería died at 61 after falling from a walnut tree while picking nuts in the community of Santa Cruz de Sauces, part of the municipality of Galeana, Nuevo León.
The accident occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. According to El Heraldo de San Luis Potosí, the musician fell from a tree approximately 10 meters high and lost his life before receiving medical attention.
His passing caused shock among family, fans, and fellow musicians in the southern Nuevo León music scene in Mexico, where he was known for his performances at celebrations and popular festivals.
Chuy Rentería: How Did the Accident Happen?
According to information published by Infobae México, Galeana’s Civil Protection received an emergency call alerting them to a person who had fallen from a tree in Santa Cruz de Sauces.
Unit ECO-14 responded to the scene to attend to the affected person. However, when paramedics arrived, they found the man with severe injuries and confirmed that he no longer showed vital signs.
El Heraldo de San Luis Potosí reported that the accident occurred while Rentería was picking nuts. The reports described the incident as a work-related accident.
Authorities kept investigations open to clarify the exact circumstances of the fall. No additional details were released about the moments leading up to the incident.
Who Was Chuy Rentería and What Was His Career?
Jesús Gaona Rentería, artistically known as Chuy Rentería, was a singer and accordionist dedicated to Mexican regional music, particularly recognized in Galeana and nearby rural communities.
For decades, he led the group Chuy Rentería y su Conjunto, with which he entertained at weddings, dances, patron saint festivals, and various celebrations in southern Nuevo León.
His career was linked to the community life of the region, where he earned recognition from residents and colleagues for his musical performances and his closeness to the public.
He also used Facebook to share videos of his performances. According to El Heraldo de San Luis Potosí, his page had over 11,000 followers.
Chuy Rentería: Musicians in Galeana Mourn His Passing
The news generated numerous condolence messages on social media. The virtual community Músicos de Galeana dedicated a post to the performer to recognize his career.
«Today, unfortunately, we received one of the worst pieces of news that no one would want to hear; today, a great figure in the regional music of our municipality is lost, our companion Chuy Rentería,» the collective expressed.
In their message, they also expressed solidarity with the accordionist’s family and stated that the musical environment in Galeana was in mourning over his departure.
His Niece Recalled the Last Coffee They Shared
One of the most emotional messages was posted by a niece of the singer, who revealed that she had spent time with him during the morning of the accident.
«It’s so sad, your departure, Uncle Chuy, you left us, and who would have thought that in the morning you went to have coffee with me and mom, that it would be the last time,» she wrote.
The family member also expressed how difficult it would be to face his absence and dedicated words of affection in her farewell.
Followers, neighbors, and fellow musicians joined in the condolences directed at his children, brothers, and nieces, remembering the legacy he left in the popular celebrations of Nuevo León.
Sources: Infobae México, Víctor Cisneros, November 4, 2026; El Heraldo de San Luis Potosí, November 8, 2026; and a publication from November 7, 2026, about the musician’s career, provided as reference material.