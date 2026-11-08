Chuy Rentería died at 61

Fell from a walnut tree while picking nuts

His death shocked local musicians

Chuy Rentería. The singer and accordionist Chuy Rentería died at 61 after falling from a walnut tree while picking nuts in the community of Santa Cruz de Sauces, part of the municipality of Galeana, Nuevo León.

The accident occurred on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. According to El Heraldo de San Luis Potosí, the musician fell from a tree approximately 10 meters high and lost his life before receiving medical attention.

His passing caused shock among family, fans, and fellow musicians in the southern Nuevo León music scene in Mexico, where he was known for his performances at celebrations and popular festivals.

Chuy Rentería: How Did the Accident Happen?

According to information published by Infobae México, Galeana’s Civil Protection received an emergency call alerting them to a person who had fallen from a tree in Santa Cruz de Sauces.

Unit ECO-14 responded to the scene to attend to the affected person. However, when paramedics arrived, they found the man with severe injuries and confirmed that he no longer showed vital signs.

El Heraldo de San Luis Potosí reported that the accident occurred while Rentería was picking nuts. The reports described the incident as a work-related accident.

Authorities kept investigations open to clarify the exact circumstances of the fall. No additional details were released about the moments leading up to the incident.