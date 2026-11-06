Sasha Sokol Rejects Luis de Llano’s Apology, Hires Criminal Lawyers
Posted on 11/05/26 at 21:20
- Sasha Sokol rejects the Luis de Llano's public apology.
- She alleges another violation of the court ruling.
- The singer hires attorneys specializing in criminal law.
Sasha Sokol rejected the public apology issued by Luis de Llano, claiming that the producer had once again failed to comply with the court ruling in the civil lawsuit she filed against him for moral damages.
The video was uploaded on November 2 to a YouTube channel called Cumplimiento Luis de Llano. Although the producer acknowledged his civil liability, the singer argued that his statement did not match the exact wording required by the court.
"That is not the apology the court ordered him to publish, and the text has been final since January of this year," Sokol said in a statement shared on social media.
According to reports from El Informador, El Financiero, El País, and La Jornada, the singer said the video omitted key acknowledgments required by the court's ruling.
What Was Luis de Llano Required to Acknowledge in His Apology?
Sokol explained that the producer was required to explicitly acknowledge that she could not consent to a relationship when she was 14 years old and he was 39.
He was also required to acknowledge that he had acted from a position of power and clarify that the singer's parents were not complicit in the relationship.
"None of that appears in the video he posted," the former Timbiriche member said, criticizing the producer for releasing a statement that differed from the version approved by the court.
Sokol also recalled that De Llano is prohibited from mentioning her publicly, except through the exact terms of the court-ordered apology.
"By posting this video, he has committed another violation of the ruling," she stated.
Luis de Llano Acknowledges Civil Liability in Public Apology
🚨 ¡DE ÚLTIMA HORA! 🚨 After a lengthy legal process, producer Luis de Llano Macedo offers a public apology to singer Sasha Sokol, in compliance with the sentence that became final after the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) denied him an appeal. ⚖️
Let's recall that, as part of the resolution for moral damages, the producer was forced to offer a public apology, pay compensation, and refrain from publicly mentioning the singer.
A case that has set a precedent in matters of justice for victims of childhood sexual violence. ⚖️🕊️
— Raul Gutierrez🇲🇽 (@Raulgutierrez) November 5, 2026
In the recording, De Llano acknowledged his civil liability for events dating back to the 1980s and admitted that his subsequent public statements had been inappropriate.
"I acknowledge my civil liability for the moral damages established against me," De Llano said in the video posted on YouTube.
He also described statements he made during a March 2022 interview with Yordi Rosado as "unfortunate and inaccurate."
The producer pledged to respect Sokol's privacy, honor, and dignity and said he would refrain from mentioning her publicly again.
However, Sokol maintains that these statements do not meet the specific requirements established by the court.
Sasha Sokol Announces Criminal-Law Representation
The dispute could enter a new legal phase after Sokol announced that attorneys specializing in criminal law would join her legal team.
"I have been pursuing this case through the civil courts for almost five years. From now on, Zinser y Asociados will also represent me in criminal matters," she said.
The singer did not specify whether she intends to file a new criminal complaint, but she made clear that she considers the producer's latest statement insufficient to satisfy the court's ruling.
Mexican Supreme Court Upholds Ruling Against Luis de Llano
Sokol publicly addressed the case in March 2022 after De Llano discussed their past relationship during an interview, revealing that she had been a minor at the time.
In June 2025, Mexico's Supreme Court declined to hear De Llano's challenge, leaving the civil judgment for moral damages in place.
The ruling imposed several obligations on the producer, including issuing a public apology and refraining from making further public references to the singer outside the court-approved statement.
The dispute over the video's wording has now renewed questions about De Llano's compliance with those obligations.