Sasha Sokol rejects the Luis de Llano's public apology.

She alleges another violation of the court ruling.

The singer hires attorneys specializing in criminal law.

Sasha Sokol rejected the public apology issued by Luis de Llano, claiming that the producer had once again failed to comply with the court ruling in the civil lawsuit she filed against him for moral damages.

The video was uploaded on November 2 to a YouTube channel called Cumplimiento Luis de Llano. Although the producer acknowledged his civil liability, the singer argued that his statement did not match the exact wording required by the court.

"That is not the apology the court ordered him to publish, and the text has been final since January of this year," Sokol said in a statement shared on social media.

According to reports from El Informador, El Financiero, El País, and La Jornada, the singer said the video omitted key acknowledgments required by the court's ruling.

What Was Luis de Llano Required to Acknowledge in His Apology?

[caption id="attachment_1699819" align="alignnone" width="1200"] Sasha Sokol Rejects Luis de Llano Apology, Hires Criminal Lawyers - Luis de Llano released a video on YouTube in which he acknowledged his civil liability for moral damages, although the singer questioned its content. (foto mezcalent)[/caption]

Sokol explained that the producer was required to explicitly acknowledge that she could not consent to a relationship when she was 14 years old and he was 39.

He was also required to acknowledge that he had acted from a position of power and clarify that the singer's parents were not complicit in the relationship.

"None of that appears in the video he posted," the former Timbiriche member said, criticizing the producer for releasing a statement that differed from the version approved by the court.

Sokol also recalled that De Llano is prohibited from mentioning her publicly, except through the exact terms of the court-ordered apology.

"By posting this video, he has committed another violation of the ruling," she stated.