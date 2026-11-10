Sofia Monroy, Swedish-Mexican Latin Grammy Nominee, Embraces Her Duality

Have you ever felt like you’re not entirely from here or entirely from there? That is exactly what Sofia Monroy sings about. She is a 27-year-old Swedish-Mexican singer-songwriter and a nominee for Best New Artist at the 2026 Latin Grammys. She spoke with EFE from Mexico City in an interview by Ana Báez, published Monday, November 9.

Who Is She, and What Does She Want to Say?

Monroy grew up in Luleå, Sweden, and three years ago moved to Mexico to reconnect with her roots. There she learned Spanish from scratch. Her first album was “Morena” (2025), and she is now presenting her second, “WO[E]MAN,” with 11 songs and a short film directed by Jesús Soto Fuentes and Manuel Gómez González.

According to EFE, she isn’t interested in “following the rules” of the industry, but in exploring her “duality” with songs in Spanish and English that challenge gender roles. Where does that idea come from? She explains it herself: “My dad died when I was eleven years old, and my mom took charge of working and raising four children. So I didn’t grow up in an environment with established gender roles, and this album comes from that, from the question: What does it mean to be a woman?”

What Does “WO[E]MAN” Mean?

The title plays on the English word for woman, and Monroy says it means “sad man.” As she tells it: “I’m neither Mexican nor Swedish, and this is the first album where I embrace that duality. I also allow myself to explore the term WO[E]MAN, which means ‘sad man.’ I realized that inside me there is a sad man who puts certain ideas in my head.”

Why Does She Sing in Spanish and Not Swedish?

She has been writing songs in English for ten years and now wants to move them more and more into Spanish, a language she finds “stimulating” because of what “Latin rhythm” represents in the world. As for Swedish, she is direct: “I’ve never been one to follow the rules, so I never wanted to sing in Swedish. It’s also true that only ten million people understand the language.”

Her ear lives in two worlds. On one side are Luis Miguel and Alejandro Fernández, whom her father, who was of Mexican descent, listened to at “Tapachula,” the restaurant he owned in Sweden until his death. On the other is Swedish pop: ABBA, Robyn, Icona Pop and Zara Larsson.

Who Is She Up Against?