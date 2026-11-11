Mexican prosecutors seek extradition of Inés Gómez Mont from US immigration custody.

The former TV host faces three arrest warrants in Mexico.

A federal judge rejected her request for release from ICE detention.

Inés Gómez Mont could return to Mexico as authorities pursue legal proceedings to bring the former television host back from the United States. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is working with US authorities to secure her return, where she faces three arrest warrants involving alleged tax fraud, organized crime, and money laundering.

Mexico’s Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar García Harfuch, confirmed on Tuesday, November 10, that Mexican authorities are taking steps to bring the former TV presenter before the country’s courts following her immigration detention in Florida.

«The case is being handled by the FGR. We know she is detained there, and the FGR is taking the necessary steps to bring her to Mexico,» García Harfuch said during the president’s morning news conference, according to the EFE news agency.

What Will Happen to Inés Gómez Mont if She Returns to Mexico?

🚨#URGENTE TEMEN QUE HABLE: SABEN QUE EE. UU. LOS TIENE EN SUS MANOS The FGR is making efforts to transfer Inés Gómez Mont, detained in the United States, to Mexico, confirmed Omar García Harfuch. The situation raises questions about the information the TV host could reveal and its possible implications for powerful figures in Mexico. — AMERICA TIME (@AMERICATIMENews) November 10, 2026

The former television host, wanted by Mexican authorities since 2021, was detained by US immigration officials on October 30 and remains in custody at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Mexico’s Attorney General, Ernestina Godoy, explained that the FGR requested her provisional detention for extradition purposes in September 2025 and subsequently provided information to US authorities.

«Her detention is currently related to her immigration status,» the FGR explained, emphasizing that US authorities will determine whether she is deported.

«If her deportation is ordered, the Attorney General’s Office will immediately execute the arrest warrants upon her arrival in Mexico,» the agency stated.