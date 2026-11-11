Inés Gómez Mont Could Return to Mexico as Prosecutors Pursue Her Transfer From US
Posted on 11/10/26 at 20:00
- Mexican prosecutors seek extradition of Inés Gómez Mont from US immigration custody.
- The former TV host faces three arrest warrants in Mexico.
- A federal judge rejected her request for release from ICE detention.
Inés Gómez Mont could return to Mexico as authorities pursue legal proceedings to bring the former television host back from the United States. Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) is working with US authorities to secure her return, where she faces three arrest warrants involving alleged tax fraud, organized crime, and money laundering.
Mexico’s Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Omar García Harfuch, confirmed on Tuesday, November 10, that Mexican authorities are taking steps to bring the former TV presenter before the country’s courts following her immigration detention in Florida.
«The case is being handled by the FGR. We know she is detained there, and the FGR is taking the necessary steps to bring her to Mexico,» García Harfuch said during the president’s morning news conference, according to the EFE news agency.
What Will Happen to Inés Gómez Mont if She Returns to Mexico?
🚨#URGENTE TEMEN QUE HABLE: SABEN QUE EE. UU. LOS TIENE EN SUS MANOS
The FGR is making efforts to transfer Inés Gómez Mont, detained in the United States, to Mexico, confirmed Omar García Harfuch.
The situation raises questions about the information the TV host could reveal and its possible implications for powerful figures in Mexico.
— AMERICA TIME (@AMERICATIMENews) November 10, 2026
The former television host, wanted by Mexican authorities since 2021, was detained by US immigration officials on October 30 and remains in custody at the Broward Transitional Center in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Mexico’s Attorney General, Ernestina Godoy, explained that the FGR requested her provisional detention for extradition purposes in September 2025 and subsequently provided information to US authorities.
«Her detention is currently related to her immigration status,» the FGR explained, emphasizing that US authorities will determine whether she is deported.
«If her deportation is ordered, the Attorney General’s Office will immediately execute the arrest warrants upon her arrival in Mexico,» the agency stated.
Inés Gómez Mont Faces Allegations Involving Millions of Dollars
PREOCUPA SU ASPECTO!! Independientemente de que haya sido DETENIDA después de estar prófuga. Algo que ha llamado mucho la atención, es el ASPECTO de INÉS GOMEZ MONT, pues luce muy delgada y además con el rostro completamente intervenido, al parecer se hizo varios arreglitos 😱😱 https://t.co/jPtdC80kVW
— Doña Carmelita (@CarLon_2020) October 30, 2026
According to EFE, Gómez Mont faces one arrest warrant for her alleged involvement in organized crime and money laundering, along with two additional warrants related to tax fraud.
Investigators allege that money was deposited into her personal bank accounts through a network of shell companies used to divert and transfer public funds.
The alleged scheme involved contracts worth approximately 2.45 billion Mexican pesos, or about $130.3 million, associated with the federal agency responsible for Mexico’s prison system.
Mexican prosecutors also allege that the former TV host underreported her income in 2014 and 2016, potentially evading more than 13 million pesos in taxes.
«Every peso diverted or left unpaid is a peso that does not reach programs and initiatives benefiting millions of Mexicans,» Godoy stated.
Inés Gómez Mont’s Attempt to Leave ICE Detention Center Rejected
While Mexican authorities pursue her return, Gómez Mont’s defense filed a habeas corpus petition challenging her detention in the United States. However, a federal judge rejected the petition on November 5.
According to federal court records, attorney John Patrick Pratt filed the petition before US District Judge Jeffrey T. Kuntz in the Southern District of Florida.
The judge ruled that Gómez Mont had not exhausted the available immigration procedures, including requesting a bond hearing before an immigration judge. The decision did not resolve the criminal allegations against her in Mexico.
What Happens to Inés Gómez Mont’s Husband, Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga?
Businessman Víctor Manuel Álvarez Puga, Gómez Mont’s husband, also faces allegations in Mexico related to organized crime and financial transactions involving allegedly illicit funds.
According to EFE, Álvarez Puga was detained by ICE in September 2025. His name subsequently disappeared from the agency’s public detainee database, raising questions about his immigration status and whereabouts.
The businessman has also been involved in immigration proceedings in the United States, with a hearing reportedly scheduled for November.
As of November 10, there has been no confirmed final decision on Gómez Mont’s deportation or extradition. She remains presumed innocent of the allegations in Mexico unless her criminal responsibility is established by a court.