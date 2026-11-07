She was detained before boarding her flight.

Her asylum application remains pending.

Berkeley has mobilized support to help her.

Paula Valentina Albornoz Hernández, a 23-year-old Colombian student at UC Berkeley, was detained by ICE while waiting to board a domestic flight.

The arrest occurred on October 30 at San Francisco International Airport. She was traveling with her boyfriend to Portland, Oregon, for the weekend.

The young woman is a Business Administration major and has a pending asylum application, according to her defense team, which has filed a federal appeal against the detention.

She remains in custody in California City while her lawyers seek her release and the university attempts to prevent the detention from interrupting her academic training.

The encounter with agents, according to her boyfriend

23-year-old Colombian woman was detained by ICE while boarding a flight in the US: she was studying at Berkeley and had a pending asylum application https://t.co/DLxNg2gOU2 — EL TIEMPO (@ELTIEMPO) November 6, 2026



Her partner, publicly identified as Anthony, recounted that a man in plain clothes approached them in the boarding area.

According to his testimony, the man mentioned incorrect names before asking for Paula, who confirmed her identity without initially realizing she was speaking with an agent.

Later, other agents separated the couple and informed her that she would be detained because her stay authorization had expired.